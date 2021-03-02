Tuesday’s Top Performers (March 2) And Wednesday’s Schedule

TUESDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS
Colebrook’s dynamic duo, senior guard Sage Smith and senior forward Samantha Howe, both eclipsed the 1,500-point career scoring milestone during the Mohawks’ 73-40 rout of Pittsburg-Canaan in a Division IV tournament playin game. Smith, who reached the mark in the first quarter, finished with 21 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists. Howe hit the milestone in the third quarter, ending her night with 25 points, 11 boards, five steals and four assists.
Tia Martinez turned in 16 points to lead unbeaten Lake Region to a 48-21 win over BFA-Fairfax.
Kelsey Graham scored 13 points as White Mountains survived Berlin 25-20 in a Division III tournament playin battle.
Olivia Sarkis had 20 points and double-digit rebounds and Emily Prest added 19 points as Woodsville advanced in the Division IV tournament with a 58-49 win at Concord Christian. The two combined to hit 15 of 17 foul shots.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3
N.H. BOYS HOOPS
D-III Region 1 First Round
No. 6 White Mountains at No. 2 Belmont, 7
D-IV Region 3 First Round
No. 4 Woodsville at No. 1 Lisbon, 7
D-IV Region 4 First Round
No. 4 Colebrook at No. 1 Littleton, 7
No. 3 Groveton at No. 2 Profile, 7
VT. BOYS HOOPS
Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 6:30
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 7
VT. BOYS HOCKEY
St. J at Harwood, canceled
VT. GIRLS HOCKEY
Kingdom Blades at Woodstock, 6:50
