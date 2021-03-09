Tuesday’s Top Performers (March 9) And Wednesday’s Schedule

TUESDAY TOP PERFORMERS
Senior Ethan Gould drilled four 3s and finished with 21 points on senior night as unbeaten Danville toppled Twinfield 55-47 in a matchup of the top two teams in Division IV.
——
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
N.H. BOYS HOOPS
D-IV Semifinal
At Plymouth Region High School
Woodsville vs. Groveton, 7
NORDIC SKIING
Vermont Girls State Nordic Championships at Craftsbury (D-II, 10 a.m.; D-I 3:30)
VT. BOYS HOCKEY
St. J at Hartford, 4:30
VT. GIRLS HOCKEY
Missisquoi at Kingdom Blades (Ice Haus), 4
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
Danville at Mid-Vermont, 7
Lyndon at Lamoille, 7
Lake Region at Richford, 7
Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 7
VT. BOYS HOOPS
North Country at BFA-St. Albans, 6:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.