Tuesday’s Top Performers (March 9) And Wednesday’s Schedule

Danville senior Ethan Gould had 21 points in a senior-night win over Twinfield on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (File Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY TOP PERFORMERS

Senior Ethan Gould drilled four 3s and finished with 21 points on senior night as unbeaten Danville toppled Twinfield 55-47 in a matchup of the top two teams in Division IV.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10

N.H. BOYS HOOPS

D-IV Semifinal

At Plymouth Region High School

Woodsville vs. Groveton, 7

NORDIC SKIING

Vermont Girls State Nordic Championships at Craftsbury (D-II, 10 a.m.; D-I 3:30)

VT. BOYS HOCKEY

St. J at Hartford, 4:30

VT. GIRLS HOCKEY

Missisquoi at Kingdom Blades (Ice Haus), 4

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

Danville at Mid-Vermont, 7

Lyndon at Lamoille, 7

Lake Region at Richford, 7

Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 7

VT. BOYS HOOPS

North Country at BFA-St. Albans, 6:30

