Tuesday’s Vermont H.S. Roundup: Rangers Stuff Fairfax, Stay Unbeaten

ORLEANS — The Lake Region girls raced to a 21-4 halftime lead on Tuesday, and went on to a 48-21 win over BFA-Fairfax.
Senior Tia Martinez maintained her double-digit production with 16 points, helping the Rangers stay unbeaten going into Thursday’s home game with D-I Rice (0-5).
The Rangers are one of three undefeated D-III teams along with Vergennes (7-0) and Peoples (5-0).
BFA (2-2): Superneau 2-2-7, Douglas 2-3-7, Benjamin 1-1-3, Albee 2-0-4. Totals: 7-FG 6-12-FT 21.
LR (6-0): Sakoya Sweeney 3-0-6, Maddie Racine 0-1-1, Robin Nelson 1-2-4, Danyelle Pion 2-0-4, Erica Thaler 2-0-4, Madison Bowman 1-0-2, Alyssa Butler 0-3-3, Tia Martinez 4-6-16, Dayna Knights 1-0-2, Kaylee Sargent 3-0-6. Totals: 17-FG12-23-FT 48.
BFA 2 2 6 11 — 21
LR 10 11 13 14 — 48
3-Point FG: B 1 Superneau; L 2 (Martinez). Team Fouls: B 17, L 14.
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 55, ST. J 23: In Hinesburg, Hayden Wilkins tallied eight points for the Hilltoppers, who absorbed their second loss to the unbeaten Redhawks
St. J visits Spaulding on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
SJ (2-4): Lilian Kittredge 1-0-2, Adriana Lemieux 1-0-3, Lily Garey-Wright 1-0-3, Kaia Anderson 1-2-4, Maren Nitsche 1-0-3, Hayden Wilkins 3-0-8. Totals: 8-FG 2-4-FT 23.
CV (6-0): Reagan 4-0-9, Pecor 2-0-4, Gilwee 2-1-5, Snipes 3-0-6, Berger 1-0-2, Hunter 2-0-4, Leavit 4-0-9, Companion 5-0-10, Mfochive 3-0-6. Totals: 26-FG 1-2-FT 55.
SJ 6 7 8 2 — 23
CV 16 11 12 16 — 55
3-Point FG: S 5 (Lemeiux, Garey-Wright, Nitsche, Wilkins 2); C 2 (Reagan, Leavitt). Team Fouls: S 8, C 9.
BFA-ST. ALBANS 56, NORTH COUNTRY 41: In Newport, Maren McGinn and Caitlyn Dasaro combined for 42 points as the D-I visitors handed the Falcons their first loss of the season.
The Falcons’ scheduled game on Saturday has been canceled because of an COVID-19 outbreak at Lyndon Institute. They are next slated to play at Enosburg on March 12.
ST. ALBANS (4-2): Kittell 0-2-2, R. Dasaro 0-1-1, Garceau 2-0-4, C. Dasaro 9-0-19, Murate 1-0-2, Moore 0-5-5, McGinn 11-0-23. Totals: 23-FG 8-12-FT 56.
N. COUNTRY (4-1): McKenna Marsh 5-0-13, Adrianna Chaput 0-1-1, Hailey Pothier 1-1-3, Riann Fortin 3-1-7, Cora Nadrau 5-0-13, Cecelia Marquis 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FT 2-8-FT 41
BFA 13 13 13 17 — 56
NCU 8 4 10 19 — 41
3-Point FG: B 2 (C. Dasaro, McGinn); N 7 (Nadeau 4, Marsh 3). Team Fouls: B 11, N 12.
VERGENNES 50, HAZEN 39: In Hardwick, Kate Gosliga poured in a game-high 29 points to power the undefeated Division III Commodores (6-0).
Natalie Geoffroy scored 11 and Alleigh Gabaree added eight to power the Wildcats (1-5), who trailed 22-18 at the break.
Hazen hosts Williamstown on Friday at 7 p.m.
