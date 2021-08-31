Tuesday Scores/Top Performers (Aug. 31) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
Boys Soccer
White Mountains 1, Profile 0
Lisbon 5, Moultonborough 1
Pittsburg 3, Littleton 1
Groveton 9, Franklin 0
Gorham 8, Colebrook 0
Girls Soccer
Profile 5, White Mountains 0
Littleton 4, Pittsburg 2
Moultonborough 3, Lisbon 0
Gorham 6, Colebrook 0
Field Hockey
Berlin 4, Littleton 0
Franklin at White Mountains, canceled
——
TUESDAY TOP PERFORMERS
Evie Burger scored twice and Madison McLaren added a goal and an assist in Profile’s 5-0 win over White Mountains.
Lisbon senior Dylan Colby (three goals, assist) and junior Brian Cavanaugh (goal, three assists) piled up the points in Lisbon’s 5-1 win over Moultonborough.
White Mountains’ Logan Ames floated in the game’s lone goal as the Spartans fought off Profile 1-0.
Littleton’s Lauren McKee tallied twice as defending champion Littleton opened its season with a 4-2 win over Pittsburg.
——
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
Men’s Soccer
Lyndon at Norwich, ppd. TBD
Women’s Volleyball
Fisher at Lyndon, 5
Women’s Tennis
Lyndon at Castleton, 4
Cross Country
Lyndon (men/women) at Vermont Tech, ppd. TBD
