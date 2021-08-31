Tuesday Scores/Top Performers (Aug. 31) And Wednesday Schedule
Mya Brown, second from left, celebrates her goal with teammates Maddie Koehler, left, Sophie Bell, Liv White (18), Evie Burger and Elaina Demaggio during the first half of Profile's 5-0 win over host White Mountains in a New Hampshire girls soccer match in Whitefield on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, AUG. 31

Boys Soccer

White Mountains 1, Profile 0

Lisbon 5, Moultonborough 1

Pittsburg 3, Littleton 1

Groveton 9, Franklin 0

Gorham 8, Colebrook 0

Girls Soccer

Profile 5, White Mountains 0

Littleton 4, Pittsburg 2

Moultonborough 3, Lisbon 0

Gorham 6, Colebrook 0

Field Hockey

Berlin 4, Littleton 0

Franklin at White Mountains, canceled

——

TUESDAY TOP PERFORMERS

Evie Burger scored twice and Madison McLaren added a goal and an assist in Profile’s 5-0 win over White Mountains.

Lisbon senior Dylan Colby (three goals, assist) and junior Brian Cavanaugh (goal, three assists) piled up the points in Lisbon’s 5-1 win over Moultonborough.

White Mountains’ Logan Ames floated in the game’s lone goal as the Spartans fought off Profile 1-0.

Littleton’s Lauren McKee tallied twice as defending champion Littleton opened its season with a 4-2 win over Pittsburg.

——

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1

Men’s Soccer

Lyndon at Norwich, ppd. TBD

Women’s Volleyball

Fisher at Lyndon, 5

Women’s Tennis

Lyndon at Castleton, 4

Cross Country

Lyndon (men/women) at Vermont Tech, ppd. TBD

