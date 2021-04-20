Tuesday Top Local Performers (April 20)

Kelleigh Simpson fanned 16 batters in a complete-game two-hitter as Lyndon blanked Division I Brattleboro 8-0. Simpson also added a two-run double while Emma Newland went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Starter Tyler Hicks had 10 strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit in four innings as White Mountains blanked Woodsville 8-0. Karter Deming (three-RBI double) and Robert Breault (two-RBI single) each knocked in four runs in the win.
Delaney Rankin fanned 11, allowing just five hits in the circle and went 3-for-4 with a double in St. J’s 6-1 win over Colchester. Kaia Anderson belted a home run and Taylor Farnsworth went 2-for-4 with a triple in the win.
Mackenzie Kingsbury spun a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts as Woodsville blanked White Mountains Regional 7-0.
Merrick Hemond, Hannah Angell, Isabella Bostic, Lizzy Jones and Denzel Ebohon had big days in their return to track and field competition. Hemond won the 1,500, the 800 and was part of the winning 4x800. Angell swept the throwing events. Bostic won the high jump and 300 hurdles and was second in the 1,500 and long jump. Jones won pole vault, triple jump, 100 hurdles and was second in high jump; and Ebohon won the 100 and 200 meters, was part of the winning 4x100 and was second in high jump to pace the St. J boys.
