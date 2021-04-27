Tuesday Top Local Performers (April 27)

Zoe Crocker belted a grand slam to deep left field in the first inning as Danville stopped Blue Mountain 5-2.
Ricky Fennimore went 3-for-3 with two RBI along and pitched well on the bump as Blue Mountain beat Danville 8-4.
Dylan Miller, Luke Dudas and James Sanborn (double) collected two hits each in Lyndon’s 18-1 win over Lake Region.
Kelleigh Simpson went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI and pitched 2⅓ innings of shutout relief three days after tossing a perfect game, while Jamie Fenoff (3-for-4, triple, three RBI) and Kadienne Whitcomb (two hits, four RBIs) also had big days as unbeaten Lyndon surged past Lake Region 23-5.
Robert Breault (six strikeouts in three innings on the bump) and Ethan Heng each had three RBI in White Mountains’ 10-7 road win at Lisbon.
