Tuesday Top Local Performers (June 1)

Jadon Baker went 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored as Hazen knocked Oxbow out of the Division III tournament.
Tim Tremblay went 2-for-4 with three RBI as No. 12 St. Johnsbury knocked off fifth-seeded Mt. Anthony 8-5.
Karter Deming went the distance, scattering fourth hits with two walks and seven strikeouts as White Mountains won a Division III play-in contest, 8-2 at Belmont. Tyler Hicks went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI, Brody LaBounty was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and freshman Ethan Heng went 3-for-4 with three doubles for the Spartans.
Adriana Lemieux went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run while Delaney Rankin added a double among her two hits and got the win in the circle as St. J bounced Champlain Valley 12-2 in the first round of the D-I tournament.
Whit Steen tossed six innings of three-hit ball, allowing no hits and fanning seven as Lyndon blanked Lake Region 8-0 in the first round of the D-II tournament. Dylan Dwyer had two hits (double) and made a great grab in center field in the win.
Seniors Gardner Auchincloss and Jaden Hayes scored four goals each as No. 8 St. Johnsbury picked off No. 9 Burlington 14-12 in a D-II lacrosse first-round clash.
Jess Riley belted a three-run HR in the first inning and Morgan Wagstaff went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI in Woodsville’s D-IV tournament rout of Lisbon.
Tyra Scelza (double) and Taylor Menard (two hits) combined for six RBI as Lake Region fought off Randolph 18-10 in the first round of the D-III tournament.
Cece Marquis belted two home runs and finished with three RBI as No. 10 North Country upset No. 7 Brattleboro in the first round of the Division I tournament.
Jonn Morgan went 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBI and Caleb Nelson added a pair of hits and three RBI as Danville rolled to a five-inning win in the first round of the Division IV tournament. Joe Schlesinger went the distance for the locals, allowing two hits, an earned run and five walks while fanning six.
