Tuesday Top Local Performers (June 8)

Eighth-grader Cassidy Kittredge twirled a gem (five hits, nine strikeouts), Paige Hale belted a two-run homer and Carlie Beliveau and Liza Morse combined for four hits as Danville bounced rival Blue Mountain 12-2 in the Division IV semifinals.
Evan Dennis belted a tape-measure home run and pitched the last two innings in relief to help Blue Mountain past Arlington 5-1 in the Division IV baseball semifinals, the Bucks reaching their first final since 2015.
