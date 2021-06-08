Tuesday Top Local Performers (June 8)
Danville shortstop Zoe Crocker reacts from the dugout during her squad’s nine-run third inning in the Division IV semifinals on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Danville toppled visiting Blue Mountain 12-2 to advance to its first state final since 2016. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Eighth-grader Cassidy Kittredge twirled a gem (five hits, nine strikeouts), Paige Hale belted a two-run homer and Carlie Beliveau and Liza Morse combined for four hits as Danville bounced rival Blue Mountain 12-2 in the Division IV semifinals.

Evan Dennis belted a tape-measure home run and pitched the last two innings in relief to help Blue Mountain past Arlington 5-1 in the Division IV baseball semifinals, the Bucks reaching their first final since 2015.

