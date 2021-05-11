Tuesday Top Local Performers (May 11)

Whit Steen delivered a five-inning complete-game no-hitter, allowing only two baserunners while striking out the side in the fifth while Trevor Lussier was 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI and Cam Berry went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Lyndon’s 14-0 blanking of Thetford.
Polly Currier scored five goals and Maren Nitsche added three as the St. J girls lacrosse team battled past Rice 13-11.
Eighth-grader Cassidy Kittredge scattered six hits while fanning nine and walking one as Danville toppled rival Blue Mountain 7-3.
Hollis Munson and Owen Murray combined on a three-hitter, with Murray striking out the side in the fifth for the win as undefeated Blue Mountain handled Danville 11-1. Munson had five strikeouts, while teammate Evan Dennis went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI.
Maggie Anderson and Miwa Ozawa each won 6-0, 6-0 as the St. J girls tennis team swept Rice, 5-0.
Lyle Rooney fanned seven in three hitless innings to get the win while Ethan Shopland powered the offense with two hits and two RBI in Hazen’s 10-0 win over Northfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.