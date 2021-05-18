Tuesday Top Local Performers (May 18)

Whit Steen hurled a five-inning complete-game one-hitter with 12 strikeouts (fanning eight of first nine batters), Cam Berry went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBI and Trevor Lussier was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI while gunning down a runner seeking to swipe second from his catcher spot in Lyndon’s 14-1 win over Randolph.
Jordan Alley drove in all the runs, going 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI as Blue Mountain stunned Oxbow 4-2, handing the Olympians their first loss of the season. Maggie Emerson was also sharp, fanning nine in a three-hitter in the circle.
Freshman Jaydin Royer (10 strikeouts) tossed her second no-hitter in four days and had four hits and three RBI at the plate as Lyndon trounced Randolph 26-0. Isabelle Priest had a home run and four RBI in a three-hit day and Natalie Tenney added a home run, triple and three RBI in the rout.
Isabella Bostic won the 300 hurdles, high jump and long jump while Hazel Fay claimed wins in the 400, 800 and 4x400 to lead St. J to a team win (juniors and seniors only) at Bellows Falls.
Taylor Farnsworth went 5-for-5 with a double and Emily Demers went 3-for-3 to pace St. J’s 26-hit attack and Delaney Rankin allowed one hit in the circle as the Hilltoppers pummelled Mt. Mansfield 26-2.
Ava Marshia (3-for-6, double, triple, six RBI); Zoe Crocker (4-for-5, five RBI, four runs) and Paige Hale (five RBI, three-run triple) mashed the ball in Danville’s 33-5 win over Peoples.
Andrew Menard had a double and a pair of RBI and also earned the victory on the bump, going six innings with four strikeouts and allowing just three hits and two runs as Hazen nipped Williamstown 3-2.
Jaden Thomson won the 100 and 400 meters and two relays while teammate Carson Smires claimed victory in the 110 and 300 hurdles while joining Thomson on the triumphant 4x100 and 4x400 squads to pace St. J to a team win (juniors and seniors only) at Bellows Falls.
Tyra Scelza went 3-for-3 with three doubles, Mariah Bacon had three hits and three RBI while Taylor Menard and Alexis Sicard turned in two hits and two RBI in Lake Region’s 15-3 rout of Harwood.
