Tuesday Top Local Performers (May 25)

Zoe Crocker had six RBI, including a three-run triple and a three-run home run while Colleen Flinn spun a three-hitter and added a three-run double as Danville rolled past Williamstown 14-2 in five innings.
Jaydin Royer tossed her third no-hitter of the season, coming within a walk of a perfect game as Lyndon blanked Harwood 15-0 in five. Royer finished with eight strikeouts in the circle and added a single on offense while Emma Newland (two singles, two RBI), Jamie Fenoff (two singles, two RBI) and Isabelle Priest (two singles, RBI) powered LI.
White Mountains junior Abby Friedman claimed the state pole vault title (8 feet) at the New Hampshire Division III girls track and field state championship in Gilford.
Rileigh Fortin was 3-for-4 with five RBI and Celeste Tanguay went 2-for-3 with two RBI as North Country doubled up Colchester 10-5 to close its regular season.
Sophia Shippee netted the game-winner on a penalty shot in overtime as St. J stunned Division I St. Albans 10-9 in girls lacrosse. Polly Currier tallied four goals and Maren Nitsche added three for the Hilltoppers, who won their third straight game.
Adriana Lemieux had a home run and two doubles while Delaney Rankin had a home run among her two hits as St. J rolled to its fourth straight win, 11-2 over Champlain Valley.
