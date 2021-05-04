Tuesday Top Local Performers (May 4)

Evan Dennis maintained his sizzling start going 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI as Blue Mountain defeated Williamstown 13-3.
Lyle Rooney pitched a complete-game one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and added a pair of RBI and stolen base to power Hazen to a 4-0 win over Peoples. Teammates Tyler Rivard (2-for-3, RBI, two stolen bases, run) and Ethan Shopland (RBI) also keyed the Hazen offense.
Lexi Duranleau knocked the go-ahead run in the sixth as St. J scored a 4-3 victory over visiting Essex, the Hilltoppers’ first win over the Hornets in 11 years. Delaney Rankin stood tall in the circle for the Hilltoppers, allowing two earned runs and four hits while fanning 13.
Cece Marquis (3-for-3, three RBI, two stolen bases), McKenna Marquis (4-for-5, triple) and Rileigh Fortin (3-for-4, five RBI, three stolen bases) keyed the offense while Allie Lapierre went the distance for her first varsity win as North Country toppled Burlington 19-7.
Brody LaBounty fanned six in four innings on the bump and had a pair of RBI while Corey Silver added an RBI pinch-hit double, as White Mountains bested Groveton 11-1.
Maggie Emerson twirled four innings with eight strikeouts, Lauren Joy had a double and three runs, Karli Blood added a triple and two runs and the Blue Mountain defense ended the game with a triple play in its 14-0 win over Williamstown.
