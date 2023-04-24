Turkey Season Ready To Blast Off

Turkey hunting seasons open soon. The youth hunt in both Vermont and New Hampshire and the novice hunt in Vermont takes place April 29 and 30.
The regular season opens May 1 and continues all month in both states.
To hunt turkeys on April 29 and 30 in Vermont, a youth must be 15 or younger and must have completed a hunter education course and possess a hunting license, a turkey hunting license and a free youth turkey hunting tag.
A person who has purchased their first hunting license in the past 12 months and is 16 or older may hunt turkeys as a novice on April 29 and 30. They must have a hunting license, turkey hunting license and a free novice tag.
The youth or novice must be accompanied by an unarmed licensed adult over 18 years of age. Shooting hours for the weekend are one half hour before sunrise to 5 p.m. Landowner permission is required to hunt on private land during youth-novice turkey hunting weekend.
The youth or novice may take one bearded turkey on the weekend and two bearded turkeys in the regular May hunting season.
A successful hunter in Vermont’s spring turkey seasons must report their turkey within 48 hours to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. This can be done at a local big game reporting station or online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website.
To participate in the new Hampshire youth weekend, hunters must be age 15 or younger and be accompanied by a properly licensed adult age 18 or older. The mentoring adult may not carry a firearm or bow. Youth hunters do not need a hunting license, but they must have a valid turkey permit, which is $16 for residents and $31 for nonresidents. Accompanying adults must hold either a current New Hampshire hunting or archery license and a turkey permit.
Turkey hunters will have the option to register their birds online or in person at a local registration station. Regardless of registration method, all harvested birds must be affixed with the tag that is issued with the hunter’s turkey license immediately after take, and all birds must be registered within 24 hours. Hunters choosing to harvest two birds in the spring (where permitted) must register their first bird prior to taking a second bird. To learn more about registering your harvest visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/turkey-reg.html.
Bits and Pieces
The Shooting Party, my favorite event held annually at the Northeast Kingdom Skeet and Sporting Clays Club, takes place May 13. The shooters dress in period costume of Edwardian England and fire antique side by side shot guns.
Mark you calendars for this fun event.
***
Hunters who provided the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department with a tooth from their deer can now find out how old their deer was by visiting the department’s website.
A total of 1,820 usable deer teeth were received from successful hunters in 2022. When added to the 935 deer examined by biologists during the youth and regular November seasons, the department was able to get accurate ages for 2,755 deer.
“We are thankful to the thousands of hunters who supported our deer management efforts by providing us with a tooth from their deer,” said Deer Project Leader Nick Fortin. “This age information helps us estimate deer population size and assess the health of deer. It is also critically important for understanding the effects of new hunting regulations on the deer population and buck age structure.”
The oldest deer harvested was a 19-year-old doe taken in Pittsford. The oldest buck was 10 years old and was taken in Lincoln.
The deer ages can be found on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website with a link.
It is easy. I learned my 7-point buck was three years old.
***
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is looking for Warden candidates. The criteria has been changed for applicants.
“We want the Vermont Warden Service to be accessible from any of the many paths applicants may have followed to develop relevant skills,” said Colonel Justin Stedman. “At the same time, we want to ensure that applicants have sufficient depth of experience to be successful wardens. These updates should open doors to a more diversely qualified applicant pool.”
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has set final season dates and bag limits for the 2023–2024 waterfowl hunting season after considering comments from the sporting community at a recent public meeting and through email correspondence. Based on comments received during the process, the waterfowl season for the Inland and Connecticut River Zone were modified slightly from the initial proposal.
For more information on waterfowl hunting in New Hampshire, including a duck identification guide, or www.wildlife.state.nh.us/wildlife/avian-flu.html.
***
Registration is now open for a day of fly fishing with the Becoming an Outdoors Woman program. The day-long course takes place on Saturday, May 20, in Hillsborough. The cost for the workshop is $85, which includes instruction, equipment, and the opportunity to bring home a fish.
Participants can register online at www.nhbow.com. Registration is first-come, first-served and space is limited. All participants must be 18 years of age or older.
This is an intermediate level class that will expand on basic fly-fishing techniques; participants should have some prior basic fly-fishing experience or instruction. Some of the topics that will be covered include: the finer points of casting including accuracy, timing, and shooting the line; reading the water; picking the proper fly and knowing how to cast it. Participants will have the opportunity to fish still water on this outing on a stocked pond and will be allowed to keep two fish of the proper size. Attendees do not need to supply their own rod and reel but are welcome to bring their own gear. A fishing license is not required during scheduled class time.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Let’s Go Fishing Program will be hosting a “Fly-Fishing A–Z” workshop June 3-4. The two-day program is designed primarily for first-time fly anglers. Instruction will cover the basics such as equipment, fly casting, stream ecology, knot tying, safety, and fish identification. The highlight of these events happens on Sunday when the group dons waders and gets onto the water at a local fishing pond to put their new skills to use.
Participants are required to attend both days of this no-cost program. All equipment is provided. No fishing license is required to participate.
Register online to reserve your spot today. The class is open to anyone age 13 or older. Participants age 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Class space is limited, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
The course will be held at Coleman State Park in Stewartstown, Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration opens on Sunday, April 30 at 8 a.m.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac
April Records and Averages
Warmest: 50.2°F/1921 Coldest: 35.5°F/1943
Wettest: 6.23”/2000 Snowiest: 21.1”/2007
Parting Shots
Last week I wrote about the 1936 copy of English Activities Higher Grades I had been given that was to be a guide for English teachers of the period.
I found the following worth repeating.
“English is conceived as being a social subject. All learning uses language and takes place in a social situation. The pupil learns to speak and write effectively when his dynamic experiences are used as a basis for his intellectual experiences. As the Experience Curriculum claims, the surest way to prepare pupils to live happily and usefully is to give them, now, experience doing those things of which happy and useful living is composed. In conversing, telephoning, discussing, dramatizing, storytelling, letter writing, finding and reporting information, and other real life activities the pupil grows in language power. Vital and meaningful situations from the current life of the school, the home, and the community, together with the social studies, art, and natural science interests, become the core of the English curriculum.”
***
The New Hampshire Legislature has House Bill 170 which would take an existing law that encourages “instruction in cursive handwriting” and make it a requirement by 5th grade.
I may be old fashioned but I think we all should be able to write and read cursive. Not so long ago I heard a parent lament the fact that her daughter could not read the note she left her as it was in cursive.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
