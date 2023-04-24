Turkey Season Ready To Blast Off
Turkey hunting seasons open soon. The youth hunt in both Vermont and New Hampshire and the novice hunt in Vermont takes place April 29 and 30.

The regular season opens May 1 and continues all month in both states.

