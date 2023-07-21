St. Johnsbury topples Connecticut Valley North 12-0 to claim the Vermont Little League District 4 10-12-year-old championship at Legion Field in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Team members include: Back row, left to right, Coach Shaun Mosher, Coach Lance Tucker, Wyatt Lazerick, Owen Croteau, Caleb Decker, Landon Minshull, Coach Rene Bathalon. Front row, left to right, Lukas Coburn, Barrett Somers, Owen Tucker, Landon Mosher, Maddox Stacey, Brody Mann, Tayton Goodwin, Chris Watkins. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
St. Johnsbury players celebrate following their 12-0 win over Connecticut Valley North in the Vermont Little League District 4 10-12-year-old championship at Legion Field in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Landon Mosher celebrates following his two-run double during St. Johnsbury's 12-0 win over Connecticut Valley North in the Vermont Little League District 4 10-12-year-old championship at Legion Field in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Chris Watkins, Brody Mann, Tayton Goodwin and Landon Mosher lead the St. Johnsbury victory lap around Legion Field following a 12-0 win over Connecticut Valley North in the Vermont Little League District 4 10-12-year-old championship in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Nobody told the Turtles they were supposed to take it slow.
Straying from their mascot, the St. Johnsbury all-stars scored early and often Thursday night at Legion Field, speeding their way to a 12-0 four-inning win over Connecticut Valley North to claim the Vermont Little League District 4 10-12-year-old championship.
The day prior, it was CVN who had jumped out to an early lead, going on to win 4-2 to force the winner-take-all clash. On Thursday, St. J was the aggressor and the Turtles wasted little time in taking the lead.
Landon Mosher scored on a passed ball then Tayton Goodwin singled in Maddox Stacey for an early 2-0 advantage.
After helping build himself an early lead, Goodwin took to the rubber and put on an electric display of dominance. The hard-throwing right-hander threw three perfect innings, retiring all nine batters he faced including six by strikeout. There was no slow and steady approach from the Turtles at the plate or in the field — Goodwin threw just five balls on the day with his first 14 pitches being strikes. Goodwin was untouchable, delivering a mix of pitches that both overpowered and baffled opposing batters.
St. Johnsbury broke things open in the third, scoring nine runs on six hits. Wyatt Lazerick — whose second-inning RBI-single had made it 3-0 after two — and Mosher (double) each knocked in a pair of runs during the third. Owen Tucker and Caleb Decker both worked bases-loaded walks to start the scoring, Owen Croteau scored a run via a sac fly, and Stacey and Chris Watkins finished the job with RBI doubles.
Barrett Somers relieved Goodwin in the fourth, retiring the first two batters before walking the third. In the following at-bat, Somers’ pitch went wide of the catcher Mosher’s glove giving the CVN base runner an opening to steal second. Instead, Mosher tracked down the ball and fired a dart to Stacey at second base who tagged out the baserunner after overrunning the bag for the final out.
It completed a no-hitter for St. Johnsbury pitchers.
All but four of the players on this year’s team were also members of the 2021 Vermont District 8-10-year-old championship-winning team.
St. Johnsbury will play District 2 champion Brattleboro in the opening round of the Vermont state tournament at Schifilliti Park in Burlington on Saturday at 2 p.m.
