LYNDONVILLE — It’s the fastest growing sport in the U.S.
And it’s free to play this summer.
Powers Park in Lyndonville will host twice-weekly, round-robin pickleball sessions on Saturdays from 8 to 11 a.m. and Mondays from 4 to 7 p.m.
Sessions are open to players ages 16 and up. All skill levels are welcome. Equipment is provided and there is no charge.
It offers local residents a chance to try the increasingly popular sport. The number of Americans playing pickleball grew to 4.2 million players last year, a 21.3% increase from the previous year, and there are over 34,000 courts nationwide, according to USA Pickleball.
Pickleball is played with a solid paddle and a plastic ball (like a wiffleball). It can be played as singles or doubles and combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It is played on a 20-by-44 foot court (quarter the size of a tennis court).
Serves are underhand. Each team must hit one groundstroke (hit off the bounce) before they can volley (hit out of the air). Only the serving team can score. Games are typically played to 11, and teams must win by two points.
Pickleball is fast, fun, low-impact and social. It is especially popular among older adults with an average player age of 43.5 years, according to USA Pickleball. Many of the Powers Park players are in their 70s.
“I like it because it’s very quick, it’s fun, and it’s competitive at the same time,” said Mary Jane Miller a co-founder of the Powers Park pickleball group.
Another player, Brenda Stenson, has played pickleball for 16 years. She began while wintering at The Villages in Florida, where the game is highly popular.
“It’s very big, it’s taken over tennis with the older people,” she said. “We have over 200 pickleball courts at The Villages.”
Gloria Greenwood also played in a winter pickleball group at RecFit in St. Johnsbury. She said it was an important social outlet during COVID-19.
“Thankfully we were able to continue play for the winter,” she said. “It was so much laughing, so much fun, so much really good play and camaraderie.”
Pia Ward saw the Powers Park group advertised on a local community web page. A former tennis player, she figured she’d check it out.
“It sounded cool. And it is really cool. I’m now kind of addicted to it,” she said. “It’s mentally challenging and physically fun.”
For more information on Powers Park pickleball visit https://www.powerspark.org/pickleball
To learn more about the sport go to https://usapickleball.org/
