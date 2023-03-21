Ella Blaise take the ice during the third-seeded Kingdom Blades' 3-0 win over No. 6 Rice in a Division II girls hockey quarterfinal at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Isabel Konijnenberg delivered a hat trick to lead Woodstock to a 4-1 win over the Kingdom Blades at Vermont’s Gutterson Fieldhouse on March 9, lifting the Wasps to back-to-back Division II girls hockey crowns and spoiling KB’s run at a first title.
The division’s coaches released their annual all-star selections earlier this week.
Konijnenberg, a senior forward, was named the division’s player of the year.
Two local skaters earned accolades for the Kingdom Blades, who despite having no seniors reached their first state championship game and entered the state final on a 14-game win streak.
Junior Brooke-Lynne Choiniere of St. Johnsbury was named a first-team defenseman while Lake Region freshman Ella Blaise earned second-team honors at forward.
The full list of Division II all-star selections is below:
Vermont Girls Ice Hockey Coaches Association
2023 Division II All-Star Selections
Player of the Year
Isabel Konijnenberg, Woodstock, Sr., F
First Team
Kassidy Haley, Woodstock, Soph., F
Caitlyn Fielder, U-32, Sr., F
Isabel Donza, Stowe, Jr., F
Lily Gubbins, Woodstock, Sr., F
Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, Kingdom Blades (St. Johnsbury), Jr., D
