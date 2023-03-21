Isabel Konijnenberg delivered a hat trick to lead Woodstock to a 4-1 win over the Kingdom Blades at Vermont’s Gutterson Fieldhouse on March 9, lifting the Wasps to back-to-back Division II girls hockey crowns and spoiling KB’s run at a first title.

The division’s coaches released their annual all-star selections earlier this week.

