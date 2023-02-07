Fun.
That’s how Sabine Brueck described her memorable Saturday in athletics.
The star North Country Union sophomore produced an unforgettable day on the hardwood and on the track.
Going from Enosburg to Burlington, the 16-year-old scored 18 points in just over two quarters for her unbeaten Falcons, hopped in a car to the University of Vermont, then produced three gold medals at the Division I state indoor track and field championships.
“She’s an extremely talented athlete and I just think it was on full display on Saturday,” North Country athletic director Phil Joyal said. “She was outstanding.”
“She’s all in,” Falcon girls basketball coach Sarah Roy said. “She’s a fiercely competitive, special-caliber athlete.”
Because the day and time of the state track meet weren’t decided until recently, and the hoops game in Enosburg could not be moved, Brueck knew her Saturday would be busy. The plan was to play until halftime, then get over to the track meet in time for her events.
Tip-off in Enosburg was 1:30 p.m. Breuck wasted little time getting to work.
She produced 18 points in just over 19 minutes (she played into the third quarter). She went 8 of 15 from the field, hit a couple of 3s, and finished with four steals, three assists and zero turnovers as the Falcons built a 31-20 halftime lead. The margin was 51-28 at the end of the third. Sixteen of her points came in the first half.
Brueck left the game and made the 50-minute trip to UVM, prepping for a four-event afternoon.
Her first leap in her first event, high jump, was the winner. She cleared 5 feet, 3 inches to earn a personal record and take the top prize.
She then finished fourth in long jump (16-4.5).
“That event didn’t go well,” Brueck said.
But she returned to the track and alongside teammates Josi Fortin, Charli Kellaway and Mara Bower helped North Country win the 4x400 in a time of 4:32.88.
Brueck then finished her day with a winning triple jump leap of 35-1.75 feet, almost 2 feet better than runner-up Brooke White of St. Johnsbury. It was another personal record.
“It was a really long day, but a ton of fun,” Brueck said.
Playing two sports in one season isn’t uncommon. At North Country, athletes can play two sports, but have to declare one as their priority sport. Given the situation, Joyal and Roy did what they could to help accommodate for the state track meet.
“We knew this was going to be a bit of a tricky day,” Joyal said. “We tried to move the basketball game altogether but found out too late about the track place and location. We try our best to avoid these conflicts and we didn’t want her to have to make a decision between the two.
“Fortunately it all worked out.”
“I was OK with her making the decision to go to the meet,” Roy said. “I understand she’s not the typical athlete. She is somebody who is going to have the opportunity to excel and achieve a lot in a number of things. I don’t want to be the person to hold her back.”
Basketball is Brueck’s priority. And she’s delivered all season for the top-ranked Falcons. An All-State soccer player in the fall, the point guard was averaging 17.1 points per game as of Monday.
She’s the team’s top scorer, a good passer and rebounder and always takes the toughest defensive assignment.
“She has unlimited energy,” Roy said, noting earlier this season she competed in a track meet, then returned to play a basketball game.
“What makes her great is her mindset. The girls’ assignment on Sunday after the Enosburg game was to highlight one play of themselves and one of their teammates. Hers included a play where she missed a shot she should have made, but went back and stole the ball and scored a layup. She has great mental toughness. She has a really high standard of expectation of herself and works her tail off to live up to that expectation.”
Track runs in her blood. Her mom, Annie, was a track and field athlete at Iowa State, Brueck said.
As a freshman last spring, Brueck won high jump (5-1.75) and the 300 hurdles in a PR (46.92) at the Division I outdoor state track meet. She finished with 29 points after taking second in long jump and sixth in triple jump.
This winter, she practices her track and field skills at least 30 minutes a day, getting work in amid the school hallways, gym and outside when it’s warm enough.
Her work, talent and dedication paid big on Saturday. But the stakes get bigger as the hoops season heats up.
The Falcons moved to 17-0 on Tuesday night with a blowout win over Mt. Abraham and have their sights set on the Barre Aud and a shot at the Division II title.
“Basketball is so important to me and we have a chance to go all the way,” Brueck said.
The team has a deep connection on and off the court.
“Our teammates have a ton of fun together and for us to keep playing well, we need to stay connected and keep working well together.”
The Falcons have three games left in the regular season before the postseason begins.
North Country is glad to have Brueck on its sideline.
“When she puts her mind to something, she can do it because she’s willing to work for it,” Roy said. “She’s a joy to work with. She’s fierce but brings a lot of fun to the team.
“She’s unlike anyone I’ve ever coached.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.