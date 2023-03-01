Two Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association teams will advance to the state championship finals this weekend following wins in preliminary rounds held the last two weekends.
LAYHA’s 12U Tier 4 team advanced through a double elimination playdown tournament held at St. Albans Feb. 17-19. The 12Us opened the playdown round with an overtime loss to Burlington, 2-1, Friday night.
They bounced back for the rest of the weekend, though, eliminating Chittenden South Burlington 4-2 and Northshire 9-2 on Saturday. Sunday morning LAYHA vanquished Burlington 2-1 in a tourney rematch and then topped Stowe in the semifinals 3-1 Sunday afternoon.
The LAYHA 12Us will face Essex, who emerged from the winner’s bracket, in the championship game to be held in Stowe at 2:30 Saturday, March 4.
The 12U Tier 4 team is Callum McGregor, Eli Whitcomb, Landon Letourneau, Max Bugbee, Amir Colby, Nick Holmes, Kayne Atherton, Karson Allen, Alex Marquis, Jake Switser, Lane Baillargeon, Dominic Bennett and David Walsh. They are coached by Jason Letourneau, Andrew McGregor, Robert Marquis and Jessie Bennett.
LAYHA’s 14U Tier 4 team is also headed to the finals. The 14U team advanced through their double-elimination playdown tournament held at Northshire Feb. 17-19 and Woodstock on Feb. 26.
The 14Us won their opener Feb. 17 with a 3-2 overtime victory over Chittenden South Burlington (CSB), the following evening however, they were dealt a 3-2 loss to Northshire in double OT. Sending them on the long road through the loser’s bracket. The 14Us would turn it around by eliminating Central Vermont with a 3-1 win Feb. 19 and served CSB their second loss 2-1 later that day. This past Sunday the 14Us again faced Northshire in the semifinals and this time ended up on top, playing in another overtime thriller defeating Northshire 2-1 to punch their ticket to the finals.
The 14Us will face Rutland for the championship game, which will be held in Stowe at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 5.
The 14U Tier 4 team is Aiden Bashaw, Chase Robinson, Brodie Bingham, Briar Rutledge, Alexis Bartley, Zakary Fortin, Axel Benoit, Issac Hauser, Paul LaTorraca, Ryan Maynard, Braden Isham, Michael Chirkov, Andrew Kerwin, Colton Bartley, Holden Brigham, Logan Farnsworth and Joey Roy. They are coached by Jason Benoit, Chris Bachand, Lance Brigham, Derek Rutledge and Ryan Robinson.
