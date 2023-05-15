The NEK Storm captured the fourth-grade division crown at the Vermont AAU basketball state championship, toppling the Northeast Celtics 27-20 on Sunday in Winooski. From left, back row: head coach Dave Coburn, Wells Donovan, Curtis Pilner, Wyatt Kittredge, Grant Bunnell, Holden Longley, Jackson Zwart, Brady Rice and coach Michael Beniash. Bottom row: coach Matt Longley, Kalil Beniash and Logan Coburn. (Contributed photo)
The NEK Storm captured the seventh-grade division title at the Vermont AAU basketball state championship, defeating CNE Rivals 44-35 on Sunday in Burlington. From left, back row: coach Jamie Murphy, coach Robbie Hallett, Kingston Carey, Maddox McFarland, Hunter Moore, Harry Murphy and head coach Mike Priest. Front row: Zachary Priest, Jack Pilner, Ryder Pike, Grayson Hallett and Grady Davis. (Contributed photo)
