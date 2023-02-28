PENACOOK — Woodsville entered the season with three new starters.
No matter, the two-time defending champs are enjoying the same old success.
Cam Davidson scored 10 of his team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to lead WHS past top-seeded Littleton 60-53 in the Division IV semifinals Monday at Merrimack Valley High School.
“It’s a relief for sure,” said Davidson, noting that Woodsville has high standards after winning 90 percent of its games and back-to-back crowns since December 2021. “It’s not really a surprise. It’s the expectation at this point.”
“We put in so many hours behind the scenes, over the summer. I’m glad it paid off.”
No. 4 Woodsville (18-3) advances to face No. 6 Holy Family in the title game at Colby Sawyer College.
WHS seeks to become the first three-peat champion in Division IV since Lisbon (2005-07).
Tip-off is Saturday at 3 p.m.
NO SUBS
WHS head coach Jamie Walker showed confidence in his starters, playing them the entire game without substitution.
His faith was rewarded.
Four players scored in double digits — Connor Houston (15, five 3s), Landon Kingsbury (12), Jack Boudreault (10) and Davidson — and freshman point guard Ryan Walker had all six of his points in the fourth quarter, going 4-for-4 at the line.
Woodsville was disciplined on offense, slowing the pace and running half-court sets, and on defense, committing just one foul in the opening half (and five for the game).
It was a signature performance for an Engineers team that graduated Granite State North Player of the Year Cam Tenney-Burt, all-state defensive team selection Elijah Flocke, and veteran point guard Michael Maccini from last year’s unbeaten title squad.
“This team is not as talented as the team we had last year,” coach Walker said. “But they know their roles, they do what they’re capable of doing, and they play defense.”
Davidson applauded his teammates’ performance.
“They did an incredible job,” he said. “They played like there was nobody watching. They played without fear, without anxiety. They just stepped up and went right at it. I didn’t have the best game, I’ve been struggling lately, but they’ve really been picking me up.”
BIG MAN
Making his third semifinal start, Davidson was Woodsville’s rock.
Playing through a nagging knee injury, the senior 6-foot-1 forward/center was a force at both ends of the court and provided key leadership for the Engineers.
When Littleton made a late-game run and pulled within five in the final minute, Davidson kept his teammates level-headed.
“Cam’s been there, he’s not afraid of the moment, and he keeps us composed,” said Walker.
The Crusaders tried to push the pace — using defensive pressure to create fast break opportunities — but Davidson helped the Engineers break the press, maintain possession, work the ball inside and get to the line. WHS made 7-of-8 free throws in the final eight minutes.
“[Davidson’s] smart. Offensively and defensively he understands the game of basketball. And that’s huge,” Walker said.
CRUSADERS BATTLE
Littleton (19-2) entered the game without sophomore Landon Lord (10 ppg), a defender, rebounder, and finisher who was out with an ankle injury suffered in a semifinal win over Mascenic.
Missing Lord, the Crusaders started slow, but found their rhythm after halftime.
Down 33-18, LHS went on an 11-0 run midway through the third, with nine points by Dre Akines in that span, to pull within four, 33-29.
In the fourth quarter Littleton repeatedly made it a two-possession game — on a Sam Reagey three (45-39), a Grady Hadlock basket (47-41), back-to-back Gavin Lewis treys (52-46, 54-49), and consecutive buckets by Akines (56-51, 58-53) — but LHS couldn’t close the gap.
Akines finished with a game-high 18 points and teammates Carmichael Lopez, Hadlock and Reagey each scored eight.
FOCUSED ENGINEERS
Even though Davidson and Boudreault were the only returning starters from last season, the Engineers played with poise.
Kingsbury, the team’s sixth man a year ago, battled in the paint. He grabbed numerous offensive rebounds and led the team with eight first-half points.
Later, when Littleton cut Woodsville’s lead to four in the third frame, Houston drained a pair of threes to spark a 9-0 run.
As the game ended, WHS calmly walked off the floor without celebration. That’s because the Engineers have bigger goals.
“We’re not satisfied with where we are,” Davidson said. “We’re not content. We want to keep pushing.”
NOTES: It was the Engineers’ second consecutive semifinal win over Littleton. WHS won last year 44-37. … The last time Woodsville played its starters the entire game in the Final Four was March 10, 2021, in a 56-50 semifinal win over Groveton. Davidson scored a game-high 20. … The teams split during the regular season, each winning away games (Littleton 69-59 on Dec. 21, Woodsville 65-59 on Feb. 3).
Woodsville (18-3): Walker 1-4-6, Houston 0-5-15, Boudreault 3-4-10, Kingsbury 5-2-12, Davidson 7-2-17. Totals: 21-12-60.
Littleton (19-2): Akines 9-0-18, G. Lewis 2-0-6, Hoskins 1-1-4, Lopez 4-0-9, Hadlock 4-0-8, Sam Reagey 3-0-8. Totals: 23-1-53.
WHS 10 13 17 20 — 60
LHS 6 6 16 24 — 53
3-Pointers: W 6 (Houston 5, Davidson), L 6 (G. Lewis 2, Sam Reagey 2, Lopez, Hoskins). Team Fouls: W 5, L 16. Fouled Out: L (Hoskins)
