U-32 Star Kellington Joins List Of Vermonters Picked In MLB Draft

Selected in the fourth round on Monday, 102nd overall by Pittsburgh, right-handed pitcher Owen Kellington of Calais and Union-32 HS became the second-highest Vermont product selected in the MLB June Draft behind UVM’s Kirk McCaskill, who was selected 88th by the Angels in 1982.
He is the highest selection in the June Draft for a Vermont high school product. Previously, LHP Dale Halvorson of Essex High and Essex Junction was taken in the fifth round by Montreal, 106th overall, in the 1975 June Draft. Kellington is the third Vermont high school product drafted by a major league organization since 2018, the last three full MLB amateur drafts.
Attached is the updated list of Vermonters, with high school or state collegiate connections, selected in the draft since its inception (see below).
Several Vermont products were taken in high rounds of the former MLB January Secondary Draft, including LHP Mike Rochford of South Burlington, selected first by the Red Sox in the 1982 January Draft. Rochford is the only and most recent Vermont high school product to be drafted and reach the major leagues, pitching for Boston in parts of three seasons from 1988 to 1990. The last Vermont product to reach the majors was former UVM standout infielder Matt Duffy, who played for the Astros and Rangers in 2015 and 2016. McCaskill won 106 games for the Angels and White Sox in his 12 seasons from 1985 to 1996.
Kellington, Vermont’s Gatorade Player of the Year and a two-time Capital League Player of the Year, led Union-32 to its first state title in June, the 2021 Vermont Division II State Championship. He is the first player from a Capital program to be drafted since Buddy Lamothe of Lyndon Institute and San Jacinto North CC (Texas) was selected by Houston in 2011.
If Kellington signs with the Pirates, he will join two other Vermont products in the affiliated minor leagues. RHP Theo McDowell of Essex Junction and South Burlington High is with the Texas organization (drafted in 2018) and RHP Colby Morris of Middlebury College, a non-drafted free agent, is with the Brooklyn Cyclones of the New York Mets organization.
The list is compiled by the Vermont Baseball Coaches Association, with references from past Baseball America publications and now www.baseballreference.com.
