ST. JOHNSBURY — Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury were supposed to kick off their best-of-three series tonight for the Babe Ruth District 3 title.
But the game was postponed to Saturday.
Not because of rain. Because of an umpire shortage.
“It’s frustrating,” St. J assistant coach Lyle Decker said.
The series will instead begin tomorrow at 2 p.m. with the full allotment of umpires — two patched National Umpire Association umps are required for all-star games.
The rest of the games, scheduled for Monday and Wednesday, will have umpires, along with the 15U tournament that begins today in Wells River.
“Right now, after tonight, juggling with what we have, we will be able to fill all the slots with the 6-8 umpires we have,” said Al Baesemann, the Vermont Babe Ruth District 3 commissioner.
But make no mistake, there is a shortage of baseball umpires in the Northeast Kingdom. But it’s not just a local problem, its stretches across Vermont and the rest of the nation. And from Little League to the high-school level.
“The shortage is due to many factors,” Baesemann said. “One was COVID last season. A lot of people took time away and didn’t want to be in the field. But the biggest thing is just a lack of people wanting to do it.”
Umpires in District 3 make $60 per game, mileage for travel not included. District 3 essentially covers Interstate I-91, with leagues in the Wells River (three corners), St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Orleans and Lake Region.
During the regular season, many games went without umpires, coaches filling in to call balls and strikes.
“We had so many games going on and not enough umpires,” Baesemann said. “We were having five games a night and only had 6-8 umpires on a daily basis.”
Even tougher, none of the 6-8 are local. “Many have to come down from the Barre area,” Baesemann said.
There are a handful of local registered umpires, but Baesemann is the only ump active at the Babe Ruth level. As commissioner, however, he’s also running the tournaments.
Help is needed at every level.
“We don’t have a budget for advertising, but do promote and do our best to tell people that we need umpires.”
Game 2 of the 13U District 3 championship series is set for Monday at 5:30 and the “if” game is Wednesday, also at 5:30 at Legion Field.
The 15U district tournament at Blue Mountain Union High School begins tonight, Lake Region tangling with Lyndon and Orleans meeting Three Corners.
