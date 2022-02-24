Unbeaten Engineers Top Seed As NHIAA Reveals D-IV Boys Hoops Bracket

The defending champion Woodsville Engineers just polished off an undefeated 18-0 regular season on Wednesday night.
They are also the No. 1 seed for next week’s Division IV tournament, as the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association revealed its boys basketball bracket on Thursday.
The Engineers will begin their title defense against 16th-seeded Hinsdale, one of eight first-round games slated to go off on Monday night.
Four of the six area team make the bracket, including No. 4 Littleton, No. 8 Groveton and No. 11 Profile, which finished above .500 in the regular season for the first time in four years. Woodsville, Littleton and Groveton are all in the top half of the bracket.
Lisbon and Colebrook did not qualify for the 16-team field.
Cam Clermont of 10th-seeded Lin-Wood is the division’s top scorer at 21.2 points per game while Profile’s Josh Robie is fifth at 19.5.
Woodsville standout Cam Tenney-Burt averages 18.6 points per game and leads a veteran, talented lineup that includes fellow starters Elijah Flocke, Cam Davidson, Michael Maccini and Jack Boudreault. Landon Kingsbury and Connor Newcomb are the first two off the bench for the high-scoring club.
Groveton will host Farmington in an 8-9 matchup. They did not meet this winter. Littleton hosts Gorham — the Crusaders winning both regular-season matchups 60-21 and 48-40. Profile, meanwhile, will hit the road while getting its first look at sixth-seeded Holy Family Academy.
