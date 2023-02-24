NEWPORT — Back to Barre.
Led by three players in double figures, top-seeded North Country handled No. 8 Lyndon, 50-28, in a Division II quarterfinal on Friday night.
Cora Nadeau (14 points), Aaliyah Wilburn (13) and Sabine Brueck (10) paced the Falcons, who advance to face the winner between No. 4 Harwood and No. 5 Lake Regional in a semifinal matchup Monday at 8:15 p.m.
NCU (22-0) returns to The Aud for the first time since their historic title run in 2021.
“It’s a huge step,” said third-year head coach Sarah Roy. “Knowing the next game was Barre, they came out and showed how much they wanted it. How much it means to them.”
With the student section dressed in chef hats and aprons, NCU was cooking.
The Falcons pulled ahead 19-8 in the first quarter and extended their lead to 29-11 at halftime with Brueck, Auger and Wilburn scoring nine apiece over the first two frames. Auger splashed three 3s.
Then, the visitors fought back.
Coming off of a 70-point performance in its playoff opener, LI (12-10) showed signs of life after the break.
The Vikings went on an 11-5 run in the third quarter to pull within 34-22, with Molly Smith and Aryonna Parker each scoring three points in that span.
However, it wasn’t enough.
North Country shut the door in the final stanza, with Nadeau providing crucial leadership. The fourth-year varsity senior scored nine of her team’s 16 points in the closing quarter.
“Cora Nadeau is a seasoned veteran and she always has a calmness about her that filters through our entire team,” said coach Roy. “She has nights where she’s our top scorer. But what she brings to our team is so far beyond that in importance, in terms of the confidence that she instills in everybody. Even when [Lyndon] made a little run, we called a timeout and she said “they had a run, now we get some stops, let’s go.”
Brooke’lyn Robinson (10) and Parker combined for 18 points to lead LI scorers.
The Vikings will graduate one senior, Delaney Raymond.
“The future is bright for this team. I’m as proud of this team as I am of any championship team I’ve coached. No way anyone can tell me these kids aren’t winners after the effort they put forth night in and night out,” said LI head coach Eric Berry.
North Country prevailed Friday cheered on by a raucous home crowd.
The community support has been special for NCU seniors Emma Fortin, Rileigh Fortin and Nadeau, members of the 2021 championship team that played under COVID protocols without anyone in the stands.
“It means the world to them to have this gym full of people, to have all the people they care about here with them,” Roy said.
Those seniors would like nothing better than to hoist the hardware in front of a packed house, filled with friends and family.
“That’s been the vision and we’re one step closer to it,” Roy said, emphasizing that the Falcons will bring their one-game-at-a-time focus to the next round, “We don’t take any opponent lightly. Whoever we have to play, we’ll be ready to play them.”
NOTES: North Country reaches the semifinal for the fourth time in six years, the other final four berths coming in 2018 (D-I) and 2020 and 2021 (D-II)
LI (12-10): Robinson 3-3-10, Chadburn 1-0-2, Raymond 0-3-3, Smith 1-0-3, Parker 2-4-8, Renaudette 1-0-2. Totals: 8-10-28.
NCU (22-0): Brueck 4-1-10, Auger 3-0-9, E.Fortin 1-0-2, R. Fortin 1-0-2, Nadeau 5-2-14, Wilburn 5-2-13. Totals: 19-5-50.
LI 8 3 11 6 — 28
NC 19 10 5 16 — 50
3-Pointers: L 2 (Robinson, Smith), N 7 (Auger 3, C. Nadeau 2, Wilburn, Brueck). Team Fouls: L 13, N 16.
