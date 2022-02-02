Lyndon's Nick Matteis checks a Hartford player into the boards during their Division II hockey tilt at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. The unbeaten Hurricanes won 8-3. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Lyndon's Nick Matteis checks a Hartford player into the boards during their Division II hockey tilt at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. The unbeaten Hurricanes won 8-3. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
LYNDON CENTER — Aidan Boonyaharn has two goals and three assists and the undefeated, top-ranked Hartford Hurricanes used a fast start and strong finish to ice the Lyndon Vikings in a Division II title at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday night.
Joseph Barnwood added a pair of goals for the mighty, 13-win Hurricanes, who scored three goals in the first seven minutes and put the contest away with three goals in the final five minutes.
“That was a really good team,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said. “I take a lot of blame for that loss as I don’t feel we were as prepared for them as we could have been. They did a really nice job moving the puck tape to tape and had us chasing all over the place. We let them spread us out way too much. We need to be much more disciplined in our positions. They put a ton of pressure on us and we just panicked way too much.”
Alex Giroux scored twice and Nick Matteis added a goal and two assists for third-ranked Lyndon (8-3), which was coming off a come-from-behind, 3-2 win over second-ranked Mt. Mansfield on Monday.
The Vikings trailed 3-1 after one, battled back to a 5-3 deficit after two, and were on a power play to start the third.
Lyndon goaltender Logan Miller finished with 35 saves; Declan Haney had 19 for the Canes.
“We need to work harder against teams like that and play a much more disciplined game,” Roberge said. “It wasn’t all bad as we came back and kept it a two-goal game until the last 5 minutes when all that chasing caught up to us. You could see we were gassed. All in all, we now know what we are up against. We had not seen a team that good all year but now we know.
“Looking forward to facing them again on Monday.”
First, Lyndon heads to Burr and Burton on Saturday night at 7.
