LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon finally got tested.
The Vikings were up for the challenge.
Trailing for the first time this season, top-seeded, unbeaten Lyndon charged past fifth-seeded Middlebury for a 15-5 win in a Division II semifinal clash on Tuesday.
Brydie Barton finished a triple short of the cycle and collected four RBI to power the potent defending champion Vikings, who battled back from early holes of 2-0 and 4-1 to earn a shot at defending their throne.
“What a gutsy performance from our girls,” LI coach Chris Carr said.
Lyndon (18-0) will square off with No. 3 Enosburg (15-3) at Castleton University on Friday night in a rematch of last year’s state final — a 9-3 Viking triumph. The Hornets on Tuesday picked off No. 2 Mt. Abraham, scoring seven runs in the seventh for a 7-2 win.
“Any time you can get to a title game it’s special,” Carr said. “To make it two in a row is extra special. It was a goal on the first day of practice. This group is special. Not only on the field but behind the fences.
“I have coached some great teams/girls over the years, but this one is my most favorite.”
Lyndon ace Jaydin Royer scattered seven hits and allowed two walks while fanning nine in the complete-game win. She allowed just one run over the final five innings and added two hits and an RBI in the win.
The offensive contributions came up and down the lineup. Isabelle Priest had a two-run double, Natalie Tenney had two hits and two RBI and Imogyn Cote added three singles for the hosts, who collected 13 total hits.
The Vikings, however, had a shaky start.
Middlebury started fast, using smallball and taking advantage of sloppy LI defense to take a 2-0 lead in the first. Up 2-1, the Tigers plated two more in the second to go up 4-1.
But containing the Lyndon attack is a tall task. The Vikings have run roughshod through their 18-game slate, averaging 15.7 runs per game and outscoring their opponents 283-36.
After getting two runs back in the bottom of the second, Barton stepped to the plate with two runners on and smoked a shot over the left fielder’s head for a three-run inside-the-park home run, capping a five-run second inning that gave the Vikings a 6-4 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Priest barreled a two-run double to push the advantage to 8-4. From there, the rout was on — LI adding three runs in the fourth and fifth and another in the sixth.
“Middlebury came out on fire and came ready to play,” Carr said. “We chipped away, got the swings in and played to our potential.”
Lexi Whitney (3 IP, 2Ks 4BB, 6H) and Emma Deering (3 IP, K, BB, 7H) pitched for Middlebury. CC Rubright had two hits to lead the Tigers.
Friday’s title tilt is slated for a 5 o’clock start.
NOTE: Friday will be the Vikings’ 14th trip all-time to a softball state title game. … Lyndon beat Middlebury 10-0 in last year’s semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.