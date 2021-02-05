Unbeaten Mohawks Start Fast, Blitz Groveton

GROVETON — In a rivalry that’s as old as time, Colebrook coach Duane Call asked his team to go out and put it away early. The girls responded with 26 points in the first quarter that left no doubt as to the outcome. The Mohawks posted a 65-34 win over Groveton and ran away to a seventh straight victory.
Like a well-oiled machine, the Mohawks stole the ball from the Eagles on the first three possessions and combined with a length-of-the-court layup by Sam Howe, scored eight points before the Eagles broke the ice three minutes in.
Relentless pressure paid off and the Mohawks were on the run. Howe strung three baskets together for an 18-4 lead.
Howe was everywhere and finished the decisive 26-10 first-quarter explosion with 16 points. In her 29 minutes on the court, Howe owned 24 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Call said, “They did just as I told them to put it away early. That’s a lot of points in a first quarter. We had good pressure on the ball without fouling. We had a lot better offensive movement and got the ball inside for some easy shots.”
That’s not all he told his team they needed to do. “In my halftime talk, I said to extend the lead after three and not let them get closer.”
The spread at halftime was 34-16 and Sage Smith had 11 of her 22 points that included a trio of triples. Before the game ended, Smith also collected six steals, four rebounds and five assists. For the Eagles, Emmalee Deblois had 10 of her 15 points by break.
Again the Tribe did as asked by the coach and took care of the business at hand after the half. Another 10 points (18-8) was tacked on to the lead and eight straight points to run out the third.
For the hosts, Nodia Davenport drove to the basket for nine of her 15 points in the second half.
The CA dynamic duo had plenty of help along the way. Sierra Riff set up seven of those baskets and had four steals. Ariana Lord contributed nine points and nine rebounds. Call credited Sara Fernald with solid minutes in her second start of the season to fill in for Emma McKeage out with a concussion.
Call also noted the nice moves of Deblois and said that he was impressed. At the same time he credited his team with playing very well on this night.
GHS coach Tim Haskins offered, “Not much to say. Just like everybody else, we have a hard time to match up with them position to position.”
Colebrook will be in Berlin on Tuesday and Groveton stays home with Lin-Wood on Tuesday.
COLEBROOK (7-0): Haley Rossitto 1-0-2; Sara Fernald 1-0-2; Shyanna Fuller 2-0-4; Sierra Riff 1-0-2; Ariana Lord 3-3-9; Sam Howe 12-0-24; Sage Smith 8-3-24. Totals: 28-FG 6-10-FT 65.
GROVETON (4-3): Haley Savage 1-0-2; Nodia Davenport 5-4-15; Emmalee Deblois 6-3-15; Emily Schafermeyer 1-0-2. Totals:13-FG 7-10-FT 34.
CA 26 8 18 13 — 65
GHS 10 6 8 10 — 34
3-Point FG: C 3 (Smith 3); G 1 (Davenport). Team Fouls: C 10; G 8.
