SOUTH BURLINGTON — Champions.
With a win over their rival to boot.
The Lyndon Vikings captured the Northern Vermont Youth Football League 7-8 Eastern Conference title on Saturday night at South Burlington High School, toppling St. Johnsbury’s Rodliff Raiders 24-0 to cap a perfect 8-0 season.
“This group has been together six years,” said second-year head coach Travis Fraser, who’s been with the program for eight seasons. “They put in all the work. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Logan Wheeler rushed for 192 yards and a pair of scores and the Viking defense forced six turnovers — four fumble recoveries and two interceptions — to bring home the program’s first crown since finishing Fairfax in 2017.
It was the Vikings’ second win over the Raiders this season (22-6 in the first meeting), but this time they had to overcome early-game adversity to get it done.
Starting running back Isaac Lefebvre was injured a minute into the second quarter and left the game.
“To rebound from that loss and rally around that, for the kids to step up and still get the win, that’s just huge,” Fraser said.
Viking quarterback Beckett Bailey tossed one touchdown to Parker Thompson and Karter Morey added a rushing TD in the victory.
Landry Blake, Morey (two), and Jonathon Brown all recovered fumbles while Morey and Bailey grabbed the interceptions for Lyndon.
“Blake, our nose tackle and center, had a big game,” Fraser said.
After the triumph, the Lyndon boys headed to midfield to make a special phone call. On the other end of the line was coach Fraser’s dad, whom they call “Papa Fraser.”
The team’s No. 1 fan, Papa Fraser was not feeling well and could not make it to the game.
But they still got to celebrate a title together.
Members of the team listed on the roster include Wheeler, Bailey, Owen Fox, Mark Fortier, Chase Sanville, Carter Bean, Thompson, Joshua Gaskin, Raymond Powers, Morey, Dawson Jenkins, Hunter Call, Jake Verge, Kiegan McChesney, Lefebvre, Holden Brigham, Brown, Blake, Daegan Hever, Aiden Albright, Connor Hale, Ayden Bailey and Konnor Bailey.
Assisting Fraser were coaches Andy Simpson, Kendrick Mills, Cory Weikel, Ryan Fox, Zebb Winot, Matt Schartner and Ryan Fissette.
“I am very thankful for all my fellow coaches for all the hours helping coach these young men; the parents for getting them to practices and games; and all of the board members for all the behind-the-scenes work that makes our jobs as coaches easier,” Fraser said.
