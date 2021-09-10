ST. JOHNSBURY — Shine bright.
The St. Johnsbury Academy football team did just that on a historic night on the Hilltopper campus.
Christening newly-renovated Fairbanks Field — the first game played under the lights on artificial turf in St. Johnsbury — the Hilltoppers responded from a humbling Week 1 defeat by outlasting a tough Champlain Valley club 35-28 in a Division I battle Friday night.
Quinn Murphy starred in his tackle football debut under center. The senior threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns, and added another 48 yards and a score on the ground.
“Quinn was the difference,” Hilltoppers coach Rich Alercio said. “Last week he didn’t play well; he didn’t lead the offense. This night he was spectacular. He had great vision and when he scrambled, he found the open guy. He made great decisions; as good a night as you can have.”
St. J receivers Sam Begin and Alejandro Orozco both had huge games on a night when both teams compiled over 400 total yards apiece.
Begin caught six passes for 147 yards, including a 29-yarder early in the third quarter and a 39-yarder early in the fourth that gave the Hilltoppers a 28-14 lead.
Orozco snagged five passes for 164 yards and a pair of scores. His 69-yard catch-and-run from Murphy put St. J up 14-0 in the first quarter. His 50-yard score midway through the fourth made it 35-21.
The atmosphere at Fairbanks Field was electric. A raucous student section danced, screamed and made noise in the nearly-full home bleachers. The cheerleading team, nearly 30 deep, entertained. Kids played. Fans wrapped around the track and watched from the hill overlooking Fairbanks Field. The smell of barbecue wafted across the perfect early-fall evening air.
“The excitement of playing under the lights, the fans, that gave us the early shot we needed,” Alercio said. “Getting out to that early 14-0 lead was the difference. If it’s not Friday night under the lights, that would have been a difficult game to win.”
St. J marched down the field on the game’s opening drive and Murphy capped it with a 1-yard blast up the middle. After stopping the Redhawks, Murphy found a streaking Orozco, who ran untouched up the sideline for a 69-yard score and a 14-0 lead.
It was a stark contrast to last week’s season opener, an ugly 41-9 loss at Hartford that was plagued by miscues.
“We knew the 41-9 score wasn’t as bad as it looked; we just made so many mistakes,” Alercio said. “I did a really poor job preparing the guys last week. I promised them this week I would better prepare them, and they responded well.”
Jacob Silver added 29 yards rushing in the win.
CV quarterback Max Destito threw for 273 yards and a score and ran for 57 yards and a TD for Champlain Valley (1-1), who stormed back to make it 14-all at halftime.
Alex Provost hauled in eight balls for 148 yards, including a 45-yard score in the loss.
St. J hosts Colchester on Friday night at 7.
NOTE: According to Caledonian-Record archives, the first night game in SJA history came on Fri. Oct. 14, 1949. Then Academy freshman Dave Caplan scored the only points in its 6-0 win over the former Newport High School (which was folded into the new North Country Union High School in 1967).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.