UNE’s Hutchison, Ex-Hilltopper Standout, 3rd In Nation In Blocked Kicks

David Hutchison continues to be an impact player on the gridiron.
The University of New England sophomore and former St. J Academy standout earned all-conference honors after the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) unveiled its football accolades on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Hutchison was named to the CCC second-team as a defensive lineman. According to the UNE website, he finished with 28 total tackles, including 5.5 for loss, one sack and a remarkable five blocked kicks. The latter left Hutchison tied for third in the nation in Division III (John Newton of Macalester and Jalen Shaffer of Wheaton (Ill.) had six).
Hutchison starred for St. J, helping lead the Hilltoppers to the 2019 title game. His senior season included a six-touchdown performance against Burr and Burton.
Hutchison was one of seven UNE players to earn conference honors. The Nor’easters finished the season 4-5 and 2-4 in conference play.
Also on the UNE roster this fall were former Hilltoppers Shane Alercio (senior linebacker) and Renwick Smith (junior wide receiver).
