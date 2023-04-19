Three area baseball teams all had their shot at raising the state championship trophy in their respective divisions last spring.
However, each team fell just short and concluded their seasons as state runner-ups.
Those programs — which graduated a combined 17 seniors — have regrouped, reloaded and are ready to redeem themselves.
In 2022, No. 2 Lyndon lost to top-ranked Spaulding 4-2 in the D-II title game, No. 1 Hazen fell to No. 3 Peoples 9-0 in D-III and No. 1 Blue Mountain dropped a nail-biter to No. 2 White River Valley 5-4.
All three of those opponents — Spaulding, Peoples and White River Valley — have moved up a division, meaning a title game rematch won’t be in the cards. Still, the road back to the state championship won’t be easy — but it will be attainable.
Now a year later, the Vikings, Wildcats and Bucks enter the 2023 season laser-focused and fully prepared to take care of unfinished business.
LYNDON
The Vikings earned Division II’s No. 2 seed last spring, finishing at 16-4 while reaching the program’s first final four since 2014 and first championship game since 2009.
“They want to get back to Centennial,” Lyndon coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “I think that’s the ultimate goal each year, to make it to the final, but right now, they are taking it one day at a time.”
Seven seniors have graduated from that team and just three starters return — seniors Austin Wheeler and Camden Berry and sophomore Wyatt Mason.
“We’ll need to simplify some things a bit and work on our consistency on the mound and at the plate,” Wheeler said. “We have a lot of new faces so getting everyone up to speed will be our focus to start off with.”
Five others return for head coach Jeremy Wheeler, who is in his ninth season leading the program; he also adds seven newcomers to the team.
“There is a noticeable grind with this returning group that is setting the tone,” coach Wheeler said. “They know what it takes to get there and the work it requires. Their work ethic is contagious. It’s not lost on them how close we were to a title but it’s also not something they are dwelling on. It’s the journey to get there that makes it fun.”
Wheeler will head the pitching unit, coming off a season in which he was named Capital Division co-player of the year. Mason was named to the All-Capital second team a year ago and Berry made the honorable mention.
“We have a great group of guys working very hard,” Wheeler said. “Even with the positional turnovers, we have some talent coming up to fill those voids. We’ll have our growing pains, but we have some key guys that are back and eager to compete.”
Wheeler adds that this year’s team doesn’t discuss last year’s title defeat very often. This group is looking forward to what’s ahead and is focused on taking the season one game at a time.
“[Last year will] come up here and there about a play or execution, details we need to improve on, but overall their sole focus is on this new year,” he said. “We take it one day at a time — don’t get ahead of ourselves or live in the past. Focusing on what’s in front of us each day. The goal day in and day out is to be competitive with everything we do.”
Lyndon fell in its season opener to Mt. Anthony on Monday and will look for win number one Thursday at Oxbow.
HAZEN
Like Lyndon, the Wildcats also ended a title game drought last spring — making their first appearance since 2007 — while earning the top seed in the Division III tournament for the first time. Their 15 wins were also a program first.
“To be one of the final eight teams [throughout all divisions] takes a lot of hard work for three-plus months every day trying to get better,” fifth-year coach Spencer Howard said. “I think that they are hungry to have another good season and are wanting to get outside to really start putting in some work.”
Four seniors have moved on from the 2022 runner-up team, but Hazen will roster many key veteran contributors. Eight players have varsity experience, with all but three players on this year’s team having been at Centennial last spring.
Howard says while expectations may be high, the Wildcats are focusing on keeping the pressure low — instilling a one-day-at-a-time approach this season.
“We talked about it on the first day of practice and we talked about not being that team this year,” Howard said. “We are our own team this year and working to carve our own path forward. They are looking at who is next on the schedule and not overlooking anyone.
“We need to focus more on winning the day we are on and working each day to get a little better than the day before. We have a really competitive schedule with a tough game every game. We are looking forward to that first game and building off of that.”
Of the returning players are a pair of All-Capital selections in first-teamer Tyler Rivard and second-teamer Lyle Rooney, as well as fellow seniors Jadon Baker and James Montgomery — all of whom provide veteran know-how in the field and at the plate.
“The returners understand what we are trying to build and do every day,” Howard said. “It is nice to have the coaches and players we have as we are on the same page and allowing the returners to help set the tone and expectations to the group.”
The Wildcats were able to hit the field — after spending most of the preseason indoors — when they took on Blue Mountain in a controlled scrimmage on April 6. Howard noted that he was excited by what he saw with his team finally out on the diamond.
“During preseason I am liking what I have seen from all the players on the team,” he said. “We were able to see some things that we are looking forward to doing once we can get out on our field.”
HU toppled D-II Montpelier 6-2 in its season opener last Saturday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN
The desire for this year’s Bucks’ team to finally hoist the state championship trophy may be even more than the Vikings and Wildcats, considering they have been runner-ups in Division IV each of the past two seasons.
Both of those title game losses came at the hands of White River Valley — which has moved up to D-III — but Blue Mountain knows the road back to the championship game will not come lightly.
“We need to stay focused on each day at this point in time,” BMU coach Scott Blood said, who is in his 17th season at the helm. “We certainly hope to be back at Centennial this year, but the collective sum of work we do each day will help make that decision for us. We have made some positive changes in preparation that will hopefully align to a quality playoff run, when that time comes.”
The Bucks have heavily challenged themselves this spring, already facing upper-division contenders St. Johnsbury, Spaulding, Lyndon and Hazen in preseason scrimmages.
“This level of baseball has prepared us for the adversity we will need to handle through the regular and postseasons,” Blood said.
Blue Mountain graduated six seniors but brings back a strong group of 10 returners. Seniors Evan Dennis and Richard Fennimore are both coming off All-Mountain first-team selections and, alongside All-Mountain second-teamers junior Cam Roy and sophomore Kason Blood, will lead an experienced group that is eager to get to the top.
“The determination level to get back there and finish with a win is through the roof,” coach Blood said. “Our upperclassmen are so focused right now and are approaching each day with great discipline.”
Blood added that there was a lot of talk early about getting back to the D-IV final for a chance at the program’s first title since 2015, but the Bucks have now turned their attention to getting a win every time they step on the field, thinking one day at a time and staying present in the moment.
“This team is full of great young men and I feel lucky to be their coach,” Blood said. “Also, I can’t thank our assistant coaches enough — Willy Kingsbury, Brandon Flood, Matt Page, Ryan Dennis and Wade Parker — as they make a significant difference in what we are able to teach, practice, and manage. Together, good things are happening, and this is how we must proceed in order to achieve our goal of hanging a banner.”
Blue Mountain is off to a 3-0 start and has outscored opponents 42-8 thus far.
