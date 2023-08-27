Upcoming Boys And Girls H.S. Soccer Games To Watch (Aug. 28-Sept. 2)

Each week the Caledonian-Record will aim to highlight a select handful of enticing and exciting area boys and girls games to watch for the upcoming week. This week’s list includes games from Monday, Aug. 28 to Saturday, Sept. 2.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
Girls
Profile at White Mountains, 3 p.m.
Boys
Profile at White Mountains, 4:30 p.m.
A Patriots-Spartans doubleheader should supply a lot of fun for local N.H. soccer fans. Both the Profile boys and girls earned comfortable wins over Groveton in their season openers on Friday. The White Mountains boys dropped a tight one to Inter-Lakes on Friday while the WMR girls are yet to play this season and are likely chomping at the bit to hit the field. Also, an always interesting meeting between Division III and D-IV squads.
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
Boys
Lisbon at Groveton, 4 p.m.
Girls
Lisbon at Groveton, 4 p.m.
As will be the case for most of our N.H. area teams throughout the season, both the boys and girls soccer teams will be taking part in this local showdown. Both Eagles squads fell at the expense of Profile to open the season and could possibly be searching for win No. 1 depending on Tuesday’s result versus Littleton. On the other sidelines, both first-year Panthers’ coaches Brent Covell (girls) and Todd Fisher (boys) will be looking to get off to hot starts in their respective seasons — as well as soccer coaching careers at Lisbon.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
Girls
U-32 at St. Johnsbury, 4 p.m.
The Hilltoppers will open their season at home in front of the SJA faithful on Friday, welcoming Division II U-32 to the Northeast Kingdom. SJA graduated eight seniors but returns a solid core of last year’s starting unit according to second-year coach Jason Marks. An early season matchup with the typically competitive Raiders will be a good chance to check out some of SJA’s new faces.
Girls
North Country at Milton, 6 p.m.
Something tells us this game isn’t only circled on our calendars, but also on the Falcons’. Second-seeded North Country’s season ended prematurely a year ago at the expense of the Yellowjackets and now, the last team NCU faced, will also be the first of its 2023 campaign. Revenge will surely be on the Falcons’ minds Friday night in Milton.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
Boys
Essex at North Country, 11 a.m.
Back in Division I after a year in D-II, North Country will be challenged immediately with a matchup against 2022 D-I semifinalist Essex. The Falcons return 10 players from last year’s team, which was bounced in the quarterfinals by D-II runner-up Harwood. It will be a good early season test against one of the state’s top returning ball clubs.
