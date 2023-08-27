Upcoming Boys And Girls H.S. Soccer Games To Watch (Aug. 28-Sept. 2)
Buy Now

North Country’s Gavin Rondeau eyes a header as Lyndon’s Dylan Whitehead defends in a boys soccer game at Jose Batista Field in Newport on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

Each week the Caledonian-Record will aim to highlight a select handful of enticing and exciting area boys and girls games to watch for the upcoming week. This week’s list includes games from Monday, Aug. 28 to Saturday, Sept. 2.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.