Upcoming Boys And Girls H.S. Soccer Games To Watch (Sept. 11-16)

Each week the Caledonian-Record will aim to highlight a select handful of enticing and exciting area boys and girls games to watch for the upcoming week. This week’s list includes games from Monday, Sept. 11 to Saturday, Sept. 16.
MONDAY, SEPT. 11
Boys Soccer
White Mountains at Littleton, 4 p.m.
The Spartans are still chasing their first win but showed promise by battling unbeaten Gilford to a draw on Friday. Another unbeaten opponent in Littleton awaits on Monday — the Crusaders have allowed just a single goal thus far.
Girls Soccer
North Country at St. J, 4 p.m.
The Falcons visit the Hilltoppers in a highly-anticipated Northeast Kingdom clash. SJA battled to a double overtime draw on Friday while NCU lost its first game of the season. Area bragging rights will be on the line for this one.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 12
Boys Soccer
North Country at St. J, 4:30 p.m.
After the girls had their turn on Monday, the boys get their chance for area bragging rights on Tuesday. This one may have even more meaning, however, as the Falcons moved back to Division I — joining the Hilltoppers in the state’s toughest division.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13
Girls Soccer
Hazen at Blue Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
A pair of potential Division IV contenders square off Wednesday in Wells River with the Bucks and Wildcats each looking to assert themselves as the top area D-IV club.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
First the girls, then the boys, it always makes for an interesting conversation when Vermont and New Hampshire Division IV ball clubs square off in the regular season — especially when just an eight-minute drive separates the two schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.