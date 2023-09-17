Upcoming Boys And Girls H.S. Soccer Games To Watch (Sept. 18-23)

Each week the Caledonian-Record will aim to highlight a select handful of enticing and exciting area boys and girls soccer games to watch for the upcoming week. This week’s list includes games from Monday, Sept. 18 to Saturday, Sept. 23.
MONDAY, SEPT. 18
Boys Soccer
Littleton at Gorham, 4
A pair of Division IV’s remaining unbeatens kick off the week. The Crusaders take a crack at a Huskies team which has already handed area contenders Woodsville and Profile shutout losses.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 19
Girls Soccer
Lake Region at North Country, 4:30 p.m.
This one explains itself as the Rangers travel 20 minutes north to the rival Falcons. 5-0 Lake Region is yet to concede a goal while North Country (1-2-1) has found itself in unfamiliar territory to start its season and will surely be playing with an extra edge.
Blue Mountain at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
A longer drive, but another strong rivalry nonetheless for the visiting Bucks — which just played neighboring Woodsville this past weekend. Both teams will be searching for their first win after a slow start to their respective seasons.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20
Boys Soccer
Lake Region at North Country, 4:30 p.m.
The Rangers make the short trip to Newport for a date with now Division I North Country. The Falcons already dropped one NEK clash last week to St. Johnsbury and will be determined to rebound on their home field against the rival Rangers.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
Boys Soccer
Champlain Valley at SJA, 11 a.m.
St. Johnsbury seeks its revenge on Saturday morning in the Kingdom, as the last time these two teams met was in last year’s Division I quarterfinals. The Hilltoppers nearly pulled off the upset, losing 1-0 to the second-ranked Redhawks.
Profile at Littleton, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
This matchup is making its second appearance as a “Game to Watch” after the first attempt was canceled. Both the Profile and Littleton girls enter the week unbeaten as do the Littleton boys while the Profile boys have suffered just two losses thus far.
