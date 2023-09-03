Upcoming Boys And Girls H.S. Soccer Games To Watch (Sept. 4-9)

Each week the Caledonian-Record will aim to highlight a select handful of enticing and exciting area boys and girls games to watch for the upcoming week. This week’s list includes games from Monday, Sept. 4 to Saturday, Sept. 9.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 5
Girls Soccer
St. Johnsbury at Lake Region, 4:30
The Hilltoppers head to Orleans seeking their first win of the young season after falling to U-32 on Friday while the Rangers look to open their season with back-to-back wins against upper-division opponents after besting Missisquoi last week.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6
Boys Soccer
St. Johnsbury at Montpelier, 6
The Hilltoppers open their regular season against defending Division II champion Montpelier. The Solons went unbeaten a season ago and have only lost twice since the end of the 2020 season.
Girls Soccer
Lyndon at Danville, 4:30
In what will be the second leg of back-to-back games for both teams, the Vikings visit the Bears in an enticing NEK clash.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
Boys Soccer
Twinfield/Cabot at Danville, 4:30
While the girls squads have merged into one team this season and bumped up to Division III, the boys remain D-IV rivals.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
Boys Soccer
Littleton at Profile, 1
Both unbeaten entering the week, Saturday’s afternoon affair could hand either the Patriots or the Crusaders their first loss of the season depending on how Tuesday’s results fare.
Girls Soccer
Littleton at Profile, 11
The Patriots have scored 28 goals through three games while allowing just one. The Crusaders have also allowed just one goal and both teams could enter Saturday with unbeaten records.
