Upcoming high school sports schedule

The Lisbon girls' soccer team held senior day ceremonies prior to a home game against Littleton on Wednesday, Oct. 18. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

THURSDAY

Golf

Woodsville, Littleton, WMR at Maplewood, 4

——

FRIDAY

Boys Soccer

Littleton at Profile, 3

Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 5

Groveton at Colebrook, 4

White Mountains at Gorham, 4

Girls Soccer

Littleton at Profile, 4:30

Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 5

Colebrook at Groveton, 4

Gorham at White Mountains, 4

——

SATURDAY

Field Hockey

Littleton at White Mountains, 2:30

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.