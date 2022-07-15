UPDATED: 2022 Babe Ruth Baseball 13-15-Year-Old State Tournament Scores And Schedule
The Lyndon Nationals clash with St. Johnsbury Cubs during the Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old NEK Baseball Jamboree at Legion Field on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

2022 Babe Ruth Baseball 13-15-Year-Old State Tournament

At Blue Mountain Union H.S. (Wells River)

Friday, July 8

Game 1: Three Corners 4, Franklin County 1

Game 2: Brattleboro 13, Suburban 0

Saturday, July 9

Game 3: Three Corners 10, Manchester 0 (5)

Game 4: Brattleboro 6, St. Johnsbury 5

Game 5: Manchester 8, Suburban 4

Sunday, July 10

Game 6: Franklin County 6, St. Johnsbury 2

Game 7: Three Corners 12, Brattleboro 2

Game 8: Franklin County 11, Manchester 2

Saturday, July 16

Game 9: Brattleboro 17, Franklin County 6

Sunday, July 17

Game 10: Brattleboro vs. Three Corners, noon

Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 30 minutes after completion on Game 10 (if needed)

