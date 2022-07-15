UPDATED: 2022 Babe Ruth Baseball 13-15-Year-Old State Tournament Scores And Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jul 15, 2022 Jul 15, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Lyndon Nationals clash with St. Johnsbury Cubs during the Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old NEK Baseball Jamboree at Legion Field on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2022 Babe Ruth Baseball 13-15-Year-Old State TournamentAt Blue Mountain Union H.S. (Wells River)

Friday, July 8
Game 1: Three Corners 4, Franklin County 1
Game 2: Brattleboro 13, Suburban 0

Saturday, July 9
Game 3: Three Corners 10, Manchester 0 (5)
Game 4: Brattleboro 6, St. Johnsbury 5
Game 5: Manchester 8, Suburban 4

Sunday, July 10
Game 6: Franklin County 6, St. Johnsbury 2
Game 7: Three Corners 12, Brattleboro 2
Game 8: Franklin County 11, Manchester 2

Saturday, July 16
Game 9: Brattleboro 17, Franklin County 6

Sunday, July 17
Game 10: Brattleboro vs. Three Corners, noon
Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 30 minutes after completion on Game 10 (if needed) 