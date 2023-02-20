UPDATED: Littleton Boys, Groveton Girls Are Top Seeds As NHIAA Unveils D-IV Hoops Pairings Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Dre Akines and the Littleton boys are the top seed headed into the N.H. Division IV boys basketball tournament. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now 2023 NHIAA Division IV boys basketball tournament bracket. Buy Now 2023 NHIAA Division IV girls basketball tournament bracket. The playoffs have arrived and the hunt for basketball titles starts Monday.The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association on Thursday unveiled the brackets for the Division IV girls and boys tournaments.The boys included 17 teams with one play-in game set for Friday and the second round beginning Monday. Littleton (17-1) is the No. 1 seed. The girls tourney includes 16 clubs and kicks off Tuesday night. Groveton (16-2) is the top seed.A boys and girls champion will be decided on March 4 in a doubleheader at Colby-Sawyer College.Below are the matchups. DIVISION IV BOYSFirst RoundFriday, Feb. 17No. 16 Gorham 51, No. 17 Franklin 35Second RoundMonday, Feb. 20No. 1 Littleton 60, No. 16 Gorham 56No. 8 Mascenic 66, No. 9 Groveton 52No. 4 Woodsville 73, No. 13 Portsmouth Christian 56No. 5 Profile 62, No. 12 Colebrook 56No. 2 Concord Christian 79, No. 15 Newmarket 63No. 7 Derryfield 53, No. 10 Pittsfield 37No. 3 Farmington 49, No. 14 Lin-Wood 48No. 6 Holy Family 79, No. 11 Hinsdale 43QuarterfinalsThursday, Feb. 23No. 8 Mascenic (12-6) at No. 1 Littleton (18-1), 7No. 5 Profile (15-4) at No. 4 Woodsville (16-3), 7No. 7 Derryfield (13-6) at No. 2 Concord Christian (18-1), 7No. 6 Holy Family (14-5) at No. 3 Farmington (17-2), 7SemifinalsMonday, Feb. 27At Merrimack Valley H.S.Quarterfinal winners (top bracket), 7:30Quarterfinal winners (bottom bracket), 5:30 ChampionshipSaturday, March 4At Colby Sawyer CollegeSemifinal winners, 3——DIVISION IV GIRLSFirst RoundTuesday, Feb. 21No. 16 Profile (7-11) at No. 1 Groveton (16-2), 6No. 9 Portsmouth Christian (12-6) at No. 8 Farmington (12-6), 7No. 13 Gorham (9-9) at No. 4 Littleton (14-4), 6No. 12 Wilton-Lyndeborough (10-8) at No. 5 Newmarket (14-4), 7No. 15 Franklin (8-10) at No. 2 Colebrook (15-3), 6No. 10 Hinsdale (11-7) at No. 7 Sunapee (12-6), 7No. 14 Woodsville (9-9) at No. 3 Epping (14-4), 7No. 11 Pittsburg-Canaan (10-8) at No. 6 Moultonborough (13-5), 7QuarterfinalsFriday, Feb. 24Portsmouth Christian-Farmington winner vs. Profile-Groveton winner, 7Wilton-Lyndeborough-Newmarket winner vs. Gorham-Littleton winner, 7Hinsdale-Sunapee winner vs. Franklin-Colebrook winner, 7Pittsburg-Canaan-Moultonborough winner vs. Woodsville-Epping winner, 7SemifinalsTuesday, Feb. 28At Newfound Regional H.S.Quarterfinal winners (top bracket), 7:30Quarterfinal winners (bottom bracket), 5:30ChampionshipSaturday, March 4At Colby Sawyer CollegeSemifinal winners, 1 