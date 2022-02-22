UPDATED: Plethora Of Local Teams In Contention As VPA Unveils Girls Hoop Brackets

Let the madness begin.
The Vermont Principals’ Association released its 2022 girls basketball brackets on Monday with first-round games tipping off across all four divisions on Tuesday.
All seven area clubs are seeded fifth or better in their respective divisions.
St. Johnsbury has a first-round bye in Division I (only 11 teams in the bracket). The fifth-seeded Hilltoppers will visit No. 4 Essex in Friday’s quarterfinals. St. J (10-7) fell to the Hornets 40-26 on Feb. 7.
The Lyndon girls made history, earning the program’s first No. 1 seed. The Vikings (15-2), winners of seven straight, kick off the Division II tournament at home versus No. 16 Woodstock.
The rest of the D-II first-round games will also go down Tuesday, including defending champion North Country (14-5) hosting U-32, a team the Falcons beat 53-23 in December. Fifth-seeded North Country is one of five teams in the bracket with 14 wins.
Lake Region (11-6) is the No. 3 seed in Division III. The defending champs finished the regular season winning seven of eight, their only loss a 50-45 defeat to Spaulding in the finale. The Rangers will face No. 14 Stowe on Wednesday.
Three local outfits have top-five seeds and will vie in Division IV, including No. 3 Blue Mountain (15-4), No. 4 Danville (14-5) and No. 5 Hazen (12-8).
The Bucks, on a six-game win streak, host Twinfield on Wednesday, a team they twice blew out this winter. The white-hot Bears, winners of 12 straight, welcome No. 13 Long Trail and the Wildcats, who have won five of six, entertain No. 12 Arlington in a pair of North-South clashes on Tuesday.
Boys and girls hockey teams finish their regular seasons on Wednesday while boys hoops end their regular season on Saturday before their first-round playoff games begin next week.
The matchups for all four divisions are below:
DIVISION I
First Round
Tuesday, Feb. 22
No. 9 Burlington 39, No. 8 South Burlington 31
No. 7 Colchester 40, No. 10 Brattleboro 33
Wednesday, Feb. 23
No. 11 BFA-St. Albans (3-16) at No. 6 Rutland (11-9), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Feb. 24
No. 7 Colchester (10-9) at No. 2 Champlain Valley (15-3), 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
No. 9 Burlington (7-12) at No. 1 Rice (16-1), 7 p.m.
No. 5 St. Johnsbury (10-7) at No. 4 Essex (12-6), 7 p.m.
BFA-St. Albans-Rutland winner at No. 3 Mount Mansfield (16-4), 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday, Feb. 28
At University of Vermont
Quarterfinal winners, time TBD
D-I Championship
Saturday, March 5
At University of Vermont
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
——
DIVISION II
First Round
Tuesday, Feb. 22
No. 1 Lyndon 60, No. 16 Woodstock 12
No. 9 Springfield 46, No. 8 Missisquoi 42
No. 4 Spaulding 54, No. 13 Burr and Burton 33
No. 5 North Country 46, No. 12 U-32 30
No. 2 Enosburg 73, No. 15 Montpelier 42
No. 10 Middlebury 43, No. 7 Harwood 39
No. 3 Fair Haven 49, No. 14 Lamoille 25
No. 6 Mount Abraham 51, No. 11 Hartford 27
Quarterfinals
Friday, Feb. 25
No. 9 Springfield (11-10) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-2), 7 p.m.
No. 5 North Country (15-5) at No. 4 Spaulding (16-4), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Middlebury (9-12) at No. 2 Enosburg (19-2), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Mount Abraham (13-8) at No. 3 Fair Haven (16-5), 7 p.m.
Semifinals
At Barre Auditorium
Monday, Feb. 28
Quarterfinal winners, 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2
Quarterfinal winners, 8:15 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 5
At Barre Auditorium
Semifinal winners, 3:45 p.m.
——
DIVISION III
First Round
Tuesday, Feb. 22
No. 1 Windsor 89, No. 16 Mill River 14
No. 9 Vergennes 54, No. 8 BFA-Fairfax 34
No. 4 Peoples 49, No. 13 Bellows Falls 13
No. 5 White River Valley 72, No. 12 Winooski 29
Wednesday, Feb. 23
No. 15 Randolph (0-18) at No. 2 Williamstown (18-0), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Leland & Gray (8-10) at No. 7 Thetford (10-8), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Stowe (1-17) at No. 3 Lake Region (11-6), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Oxbow (7-13) at No. 6 Otter Valley (11-9), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Feb. 25
No. 9 Vergennes (8-13) at No. 1 Windsor (18-2), 7 p.m.
No. 5 White River Valley (15-5) at No. 4 Peoples (14-6), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Leland and Gray-Thetford winner vs. Randolph-Williamstown winner, 2 p.m.
Oxbow-Otter Valley winner vs. Stowe-Lake Region winner, 2 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday, March 3
At Barre Auditorium
Quarterfinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 8:15 p.m.
D-III Championship
Saturday, March 5
At Barre Auditorium
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
——
DIVISION IV
Playdowns
Tuesday, Feb. 22
No. 8 Northfield 29, No. 9 Rivendell 22
No. 4 Danville 44, No. 13 Long Trail 17
No. 5 Hazen 54, No. 12 Arlington 34
No. 6 Mid Vermont Christian 59, No. 11 Poultney 41
Wednesday, Feb. 23
No. 15 Craftsbury (1-15) at No. 2 West Rutland (18-2), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Richford (7-9) at No. 7 Mount St Joseph (11-6), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Twinfield (2-16) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (15-4), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Feb. 25
No. 8 Northfield (12-8) at No. 1 Proctor (16-1), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Hazen (13-8) at No. 4 Danville (15-5), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Richford-Mt. St. Joseph winner vs. Craftsbury-West Rutland winner, 2 p.m.
No. 6 Mid Vermont Christian (13-8) vs. Twinfield-Blue Mountain winner, 2 p.m.
Semifinals
At Barre Auditorium
Monday, Feb. 28
Quarterfinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2
Quarterfinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
D-IV Championship
Saturday, March 5
At Barre Auditorium
Semifinal winners, noon
