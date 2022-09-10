ST. JOHNSBURY — Quinn Murphy continued the torrid start to his senior season, accounting for five touchdowns as St. J Academy started fast and finished with a flurry to set down visiting Middlebury 42-14 in a Division I clash on Friday night at Fairbanks Field.

Senior wide receiver Alejandro Orozco scored a pair of touchdowns — one receiving and one rushing — and the Hilltoppers, under a bright orange Harvest Moon and in front of a big crowd for their home opener, went to 2-0 on the young season.

