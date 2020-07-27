ST. J BASEBALL INTRALEAGUE PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
MINOR LEAGUE
Monday
At Legion Field
Game 1: No. 2 Dodgers 19, No. 3 Red Sox 2
Game 2: No. 1 St. J Astros 11, No. 4 Danville/Peacham Astros 4
Wednesday
At Legion Field
Game 3: No. 4 Danville/Peacham Astros vs. No. 3 Red Sox, 5:30 p.m.
Championship: No. 2 Dodgers vs. No. 1 St. J Astros, 8 p.m.
——
LITTLE LEAGUE
Tuesday
At Legion Field
Game 1: No. 4 Giants (2-5) vs. No. 1 Red Sox (4-2-1), 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Tigers (3-3-1) vs. No. 2 Yankees (4-3), 8 p.m.
Thursday
At Legion Field
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5:30 p.m.
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.
——
BABE RUTH 15U
Monday
Game 1: No. 1 Hardwick 7, No. 4 Lake Region 4
Game 2: No. 2 Pirates 13, No. 3 Phillies 3, 6 innings
Wednesday
At Legion Field
Game 3: No. 4 Lake Region (2-9-1) vs. No. 3 Phillies (5-7), 6 p.m.
Championship: No. 2 Pirates (7-5) vs. No. 1 Hardwick (7-3-1), 8 p.m.
