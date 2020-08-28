UPDATED: Vermont Little League 10-12 state baseball tournament schedule

ST. JOHNSBURY — Browns River (District 3), Colchester (District 1), Connecticut Valley North (District 4) and St. Johnsbury (District 4) will vie for the Vermont Little League 10-12-year-old state baseball championship this Sunday at Monday at Legion Field in St. Johnsbury.
The tournament was originally scheduled for the weekend, but it was announced Friday night that Saturday’s games are postponed because of impending bad weather. The semifinal games will be Sunday and the championship will be played Monday night at 6:30. The consolation game was canceled.
The revised schedule below:
LITTLE LEAGUE 11-12 VERMONT STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
At Legion Field, St. Johnsbury
Sunday, Aug. 30
Game 1: No. 1 Browns River vs. No. 4 St. Johnsbury, noon
Game 2: No. 2 Colchester vs. No. 3 Connecticut Valley North, 3 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 31
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m.
