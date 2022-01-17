LYNDONVILLE — It’s Part Deux, and it’s coming to the Lyndon Outing Club.
The LOC is partnering with Jesse Holden of NEK Endurance for a 6 Hour Uphill Bonanza Part Deux to the hill on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Like the first event, held March 14, 2021 with 70 participants skinning uphill and running and skiing down, Part Deux will be a fun test of grit and determination as single participants and teams will see how many times they can skin up and ski back down, the hill in six hours.
It runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
“This event is for anyone that wants to challenge themselves, no matter where they are at from top-notch athlete to newcomers to exercise,” Holden said.
An athlete who went up and down Mt. Pisgah in Westmore over a 24-hour period in January as a fundraiser for Umbrella, Holden has done several endurance events.
Looking at Part Deux, “If you do not own a ski touring setup, there will also be the option to hike or snowshoe up and back down,” he said. In the singles event, after every trip up and down, the participant’s lap will be counted. In the team, event members will take turns doing laps in any way they see fit.
“A team can consist of just skiers, just hikers, or a combination of both,” Holden said.
NEK Endurance will be donating much of the proceeds from registration to the LOC to help them continue their mission of providing low-cost skiing to the Northeast Kingdom community. Established in 1937, its trails include such runs as the Face, Apple Orchard and Mixer.
NEK Endurance will have a hydration station, and there will be food, music, and plenty of cheering going on. Participants are encouraged to bring camp chairs/coolers and whatever they need to set up outside of their cars during the event.
“The venue is the perfect place for spectators to pull up a lawn chair and enjoy the festivities,” Holden said. “The hope for this event would be to gather as many great people as possible and have a really good time while either pushing our bodies to the brink, or just getting some good ol’ fashion exercise!”
