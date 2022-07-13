BURLINGTON — Riley Urie’s soccer journey has been quite remarkable and it is still far from over.
The West Glover native and former Lake Region Union great has played at the collegiate and professional levels since graduating from high school in 2018.
Most recently, Urie is spending this summer playing in the inaugural season for Vermont Green FC, a pre-professional team out of Burlington that competes in the USL League Two (formerly the PDL). Home games are played at the University of Vermont’s Virtue Field, where Urie spent the past two seasons as a part of the Catamount soccer team.
So far this season, Urie has scored two goals and tallied an assist in a pair of friendlies for Vermont Green FC. He made his official debut this past Sunday as a substitute during a 3-0 victory. The club, which features players from all over the country, currently sits third in the league’s Northeast Division with a 7-4-1 record.
“It was important to me to play for Vermont’s semi-pro team, I wanted to be a part of that,” Urie said. “It has turned out to be greater than I expected. Playing in front of these fans here has been a rush.”
Urie has always been an electric goal scorer, especially at Lake Region, which gave him plenty of chances to celebrate on the field and in front of the fans.
“I continued it [with Vermont Green FC] and people have loved it. It’s just the joy and passion I play with and it brings a rush of emotion out of me,” he said.
After scoring his second goal for Vermont Green FC, Urie revealed he was wearing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirt under his jersey, presenting it to the crowd during his celebration in what he says was an effort to bring awareness to social and racial justice. It was an idea stemmed from a post-goal celebration by former UVM standout Brian Wright, who was drafted into the MLS.
Urie finished his Ranger career with 90 goals and 76 assists and will be remembered as one of the NEK’s most prolific goal scorers. Urie received numerous individual accolades throughout his high school career as well as guiding LR to back-to-back Division II state championships in his junior and senior seasons.
“Scoring so many goals allowed me to experience so many different situations and angles and now I use that to my advantage,” he said. “Some goals that I score are just off instinct and that has really set me apart from others.”
His high school teams were made up of a group that had spent their entire soccer careers playing together. Urie’s father, Brad — longtime LR girls coach and current North Country boys coach — formed their first club soccer team when they were 6 years old and the winning soon followed. That core group won six straight Essex Cups all the while playing AAU basketball together and building chemistry and friendships that would build the foundations for future success.
“Those were some of the best times growing up,” Urie said. “That group I was with, winning together just felt natural.”
Growing up in a small town was fun for Urie as it allowed his athletic ability to be recognized from a young age. Originally from St. Louis, he was adopted along with his older brother Shaquille and older sister Tyrah — both exceptional multi-sport athletes at Lake Region.
“My parents helped me have everything I wanted and with my hard work ethic, it just kept leading to good things,” Urie said. “I was pretty fortunate that there was always quite a bit of diversity around me, which I think helped me a little, so I am very grateful for that.”
Despite his high school success, Urie found that he needed more game experience and skill development before he was ready to play for UVM. The players at the next level were year-round soccer players and focused solely on one sport; Urie on the other hand was also a standout basketball player at LR and spent a great deal of his time on the court in addition to the pitch.
He decided to only pursue soccer moving forward, continuing his soccer journey at Herkimer County Community College in New York. While there, his team won its conference and placed second in Nationals.
Urie dedicated his time at Herkimer to grow as a player, both mentally and physically. His first touch, keeping the ball tight to his feet, and becoming more technically sound were all points of emphasis. Urie also worked to expand his soccer IQ, with a focus on better reading the game and improving upon his decision-making.
Growing up, he used his free time to watch and study basketball, but never soccer.
“I relied more on my athletic ability,” he said. “However, if I can really put everything together, it will be very special.”
Feeling now prepared for the intense D-I competition, Urie transferred to UVM, where he was poised to be a critical piece in the Catamounts starting unit. However, injuries got in the way of that, with Urie tearing part of his meniscus during a training session, which would require surgery.
This past season, Urie hurt his MCL on the first day of preseason. He tried to play through the injury, but ended up having to sit out most of the first half of the season and eventually made the decision to redshirt instead.
While his Vermont seasons were shortened by injury, Urie has excelled recently on the national and international stages. He traveled to a tournament in Akron, Ohio, the PeaceZone Cup, and performed tremendously, earning Forward of the Tournament honors. From there, a team from Minnesota recognized his talent and offered him an opportunity to travel with them to play in Nepal against professional teams. Urie accepted.
“Playing in Nepal benefited me greatly, gave me tons of exposure and helped me gain a totally different perspective on life,” Urie said.
All of the games in Nepal were nationally televised and Urie got his first dose of what being a professional soccer player could be like.
“Everywhere I went, people were wanting pictures,” he said. “I was being followed in stores and on the streets, waved at from the bus and watched during practice. It was really surreal and I think that got me in the mindset of a pro and knowing that I can play at a high level.”
Urie will play in two more tournaments for BYSC Minnesota this summer in order to build more chemistry before returning to play in Nepal in January, where he plans to play well enough to earn a contract offer. He hopes to also be seen by pro teams in India or Japan and eventually sign with them.
“I like seeing the world and traveling so I would like to play out of the country for a bit and build my resume,” he said.
Urie’s ultimate goal is to gain enough recognition to be able to sign with an MLS or Canadian team.
Long term, he would like to apply his business marketing degree and team up with longtime friend and Hazen alum Denis LeCours to buy land out west and open up a hunting outfitter that provides food plots, camps and guided hunts. Currently, he is working at a car sales job and trying to set himself up for a future career in real estate.
Urie also has taken up a passion for coaching. He has started leading individual training sessions and coached a youth soccer team this past year.
“I love developing players and watching them grow,” said Urie, who added he may also help his dad on the NC sidelines this fall.
“Honestly, if you had asked me in high school if I thought I’d be playing at this high of level I would have said ‘absolutely.’ I always believed in myself, that anything I put my mind to I can accomplish,” Urie said.
“My soccer journey has definitely been a long one, filled with ups and downs. It has been about turning those downs into a learning process and making the most of them to turn myself into a better person. The better person I become goes hand in hand with the better soccer player I become.”
Vermont Green FC has two regular season games left as they push for a playoff spot, Wednesday (tonight) at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 6, both at Virtue Field in Burlington.
