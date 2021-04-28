LYNDONVILLE — Trailing by five runs in the middle of the fourth inning, the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon softball team rallied to beat Northern Vermont University-Johnson, 8-7, in the first game of Wednesday’s scheduled North Atlantic Conference doubleheader.
Game 2 was called after two innings due to rain and will not be rescheduled. The Hornets move to 3-14 on the season and 3-10 in NAC play. The Badgers remain winless in 13 conference starts.
Freshman Victoria Valentine, a former Lyndon Institute product, picked up the complete-game win in the circle for the Hornets. She struck out eight and allowed no earned runs and five hits. She also had an RBI and scored three times on offense.
Nicole Mooney also went the distance and was tagged with the loss.
The teams were still tied at 7-7 going into the bottom half of the seventh inning. Emma Moore led off the frame with a base hit back up the middle. Nyah Garner pinch ran for Moore. Cassie Black and Ashley Hart then walked to load the bases. When Marin Fowler also drew a walk, Garner crossed home plate with the winning run.
The Hornets will wrap up the season with a four-game series against the University of Maine at Farmington this weekend. The two teams will square off in doubleheaders both Saturday and Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 o’clock each day.
