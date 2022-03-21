VBCA All-Star Sunday: Southworth Honor Has Extra Meaning For Hill

HINESBURG — The Tristan Southworth Memorial Scholarship has deep meaning attached to it because of the type of person Southworth was, beloved by all who knew him. This year it carried even more meaning.
The award went to Hazen Union senior Carter Hill, someone who knew Southworth from a very early age.
Southworth played basketball all four years for Carter’s father Aaron Hill at Hazen Union where he also excelled at soccer and baseball.
Aaron recalls that at functions like team banquets, Southworth would take the time to entertain Carter when Carter was 4 years old.
“Tristan was an unbelievable kid. He was unselfish, always putting everyone ahead of himself. He was a great athlete and a far better human being,” Aaron said.
Southworth also played baseball for the Wildcats when Aaron’s father Dan Hill was the coach.
He was an ironman on the mound before pitch count rules were around.
“His senior year, he pitched every inning of the tournament except two,” Aaron said. “They lost in the finals 1-0 to Northfield.”
It was in basketball that Southworth played a big part in the Wildcats reaching the state championship game three straight years, winning the 2006 crown.
Southworth enlisted in the Vermont National Guard before his senior year at Hazen and was deployed to Afghanistan in early 2010 where he was killed in the line of duty. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his bravery.
Southworth is the only Hazen athlete to have his uniform retired, the No. 13 hanging on the wall in the gym.
Aaron was the only member of the Hill family who had knowledge that Carter was going to be presented with the $750 scholarship.
“This is very, very special to us,” Aaron said.
“Tristan was such a great human being. His only flaw was that he was a Yankee fan.”
NOTES: Leland & Gray girls basketball coach Terry Merrow said his Rebels will be moving down from Division III to D-IV next season. … Mid-Vermont’s Hayley Goodwin was one of the players honored for ascending to the 1,000-point plateau. She was only 14 points shy of becoming the fourth girls basketball player in the state to achieve 2,000 points. She would have joined Oxbow sisters Jade and Jazz Huntington and Windsor’s Candice Holliday. … Hazen sophomore guard Xavier Hill is coach Aaron Hill’s nephew. Xavier’s mother, the former Dorothy Pastor, is well known in the area for her own basketball exploits. She scored 1,260 and pulled down more than 1,000 rebounds during her career at Cabot High School.
ELSEWHERE
Seniors Paige Winter of Essex and Jonah Cattaneo of Montpelier were named the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s 2022 players of the year during Sunday’s North-South Senior All-Star Classic at Champlain Valley Union.
The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.
Four all-star games were played in addition to the awards ceremonies.
D-III/IV GIRLS
SOUTH 70, NORTH 67: Proctor’s Meghan Cole sank a game-breaking 3-pointer in the final minute as the South spoiled the North’s furious comeback bid.
The South rolled out to a 21-0 lead and had a 40-20 halftime advantage. The North used a 15-3 spurt to level the game at 67 before Cole drilled her game-winner.
A trio of Windsor stars, Reese Perry (15 points, 15 rebounds), Elliot Rupp (10 points) and Peyton Richardson (eight points), paced the South. Green Mountain’s Kim Cummings chipped in eight points.
For the North, Winooski’s Kiara Mack put up a dozen points and BFA-Fairfax’s Hazel Albee and Oxbow’s Emma Parkin each had eight points.
D-III/IV BOYS
SOUTH 88, NORTH 86: White River Valley’s Dominic Craven banked in the go-ahead 3-pointer to power the South to the comeback victory.
The North’s double-digit lead swelled to as many as 15 points in the second half before the South staged its rally.
Windsor’s Kaleb Swett scored 15 points, Craven finished with 11 points and Long Trail’s Tomasz Koc (12 points) and Rivendell’s Kyle Carter (12 points) also reached double figures for the South.
For the North, Williamstown’s Thomas Parrott totaled 12 points while his teammate Blake Clark added 11 points. Northfield’s Carson Smit and Randolph’s Andrew Lewis each had 10 points.
D-I/II GIRLS
NORTH 81, SOUTH 50: The North opened the contest on a 9-0 run and then cruised from there for a wire-to-wire triumph.
The North gained a 24-point halftime advantage.
CVU’s Allison Bates sank four 3-pointers in the second half to total a game-high 15 points. Mount Mansfield’s Jada Diamond and Enosburg’s Alexis Kittell each had 10 points.
Woodstock’s Emma Tarleton paced the South with eight points.
D-I/II BOYS
NORTH 92, SOUTH 77: The North raced to a 20-2 lead to close out the quartet of games with a convincing victory.
Colchester’s Jackson Miller led the North with 15 points. Montpelier’s Rashid Nikiema (15 points) and Jonah Cattaneo (nine points), MMU’s Sean Farrell (nine points), South Burlington’s Khalon Taylor (nine points) and Milton’s Colin Mathis (nine points) contributed to the balanced North attack.
For the South, Hartford’s Jacob Seaver struck for 14 points. St. Johnsbury’s Fritz Hauser added a dozen points while Burr and Burton’s Maddox Mathews (11 points) and Fair Haven’s Brandon Eastman (10 points) also scored double digits.
— By Alex Abrami/Burlington Free Press
