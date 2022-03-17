The rosters for the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s annual senior all-star game showcase, slated for Sunday at Champlain Valley Union High School, were unveiled on Thursday.
The Division III/IV girls and boys games will tip at 11 and 1 while the D-I/II contests are slated for 3 and 5 o’clock.
Among the plethora of area standouts filling up the all-star rosters, three local coaches were named VBCA coach of the year in their respective divisions, including St. Johnsbury’s Ben Davis, Lyndon’s Eric Berry and Lake Region’s Joe Houston.
Danville’s Colleen Flinn, a north all-star in the D-III/IV game, will also compete in the 3-point shooting contest.
In addition to the four all-star games, the celebration of high school basketball will also feature awards ceremonies, Hall of Fame inductions, and more.
Rosters and awards are listed below.
SENIOR GAME ALL-STAR ROSTERS
DIVISION I-II BOYS
North
Jackson Stanton, Lamoille
Jackson Miller, Colchester
Rashid Nikiema, Montpelier
Will Bruzzese, Montpelier
Thomas Price, Essex
Amari Fraser, Burlington
Thomas Demar, BFA-St. Albans
Colin Mathis, Milton
Cayde Micknak, North Country
Andrew Goodrich, Essex
Khalon Taylor South Burlington
Isaiah Terrell, Spaulding
Elvin Stowell, U-32
Sean Farrell, Mt. Mansfield
Jonah Cattaneo, Montpelier
Austin Giroux, North Country
Head Coach: Nick Foster, Montpelier.
Assistant Coach: Bill Bruzzese, Montpelier.
——
South
Trey Davine, Rutland
Tarin Prior, Hartford
Sam Mattocks, Brattleboro
Slade Postemski, Rutland
Andre Prunty, Mt. St. Joseph
Jack Coughlin, Rutland
Colby Garey-Wright, St. Johnsbury
Jacob Seaver, Hartford
Sam Begin, St. Johnsbury
Elijah Tucker-Bryant, Otter Valley
Brandon Eastman, Fair Haven
Henry Cogswell, Mt. Abraham
Madox Mathews, Burr and Burton
Fritz Hauser, St. Johnsbury
Jake Williams, Mt. St. Joseph
Head Coach: Dylan Baker, Burr and Burton.
Assistant Coach: Jim Johnston, Burr and Burton.
——
DIVISION I-II GIRLS
North
Paige Winter, Essex
Allison Bates, CVU
Cailey Appenzeller, Essex
Alexis Kittel, Enosburg
Heidi Tinker, Lamoille
Jada Diamond, Mt. Mansfield
Chloe Snipes, CVU
Emily Adams, Enosburg
Emilyrose Mercier, Essex
Ava MacDonough, Rice
Libby Westbrook, Burlington
Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon
Meadow Worthley, Mt. Mansfield
Emma Renaudette, Lyndon
Kyara Rutledge, St. Johnsbury
Emma Raelin, Harwood
Head Coach: Ute Otley, CVU.
Assistant Coach: Sofia Lozon, CVU.
——
South
Mercedes Rozzi, So. Burlington
Abigail Reen, Mt. Abraham
Kiarra McNary, Brattleboro
Laurel Baker, Burr & Burton
Greta Heldman, So. Burlington
Emma Tarleton, Woodstock
Autumn Lewis, Spaulding
Kathryn Moore, Rutland
Tegan Hoard, Fair Haven
Olivia Hogan, U-32
Olivia Shipley, Rutland
Samantha Donahue, Spaulding
Chloe Givens, Brattleboro
Beth Dobrich, Hartford
Head Coach: Nathan Bellomo, Rutland.
Assistant Coach: Kevin Bellomo, Rutland.
——
DIVISION III-IV BOYS
North
Adam King, Northfield
Blake Clark, Williamstown
Thomas Parrott, Williamstown
Riley Greene, BFA-Fairfax
Levi West, Randolph
Tim Ashley, Vergennes
Caiden Crawford-Stempel, Northfield
John Dennis, Blue Mountain
Carter Hill, Hazen
Carson Smit, Northfield
Andrew Lewis, Randolph
Preston Lilly, Northfield
Ethan Gilding, Blue Mountain
Dillon Brigham, Danville
Sharras McIver, Winooski
Head Coach: Jack Carrier, Williamstown.
Assistant Coaches: Tony Matz & Ethan Matz, Williamstown.
——
South
Tomasz Koc, Long Trail
Dominic Craven, White River Valley
Austin Tracy, White River Valley
Riley Eastman, Sharon Academy
Branden Rose, Green Mountain
Chris Pierce, Rivendell
Griff Briggs, Arlington
Kyle Carter, Rivendell
Everett Moshi, Green Mountain
Jon Terry, Bellows Falls
Kaleb Swett, Windsor
Jake Morse, Arlington
Owen LaRoss, Bellows Falls
Weston Trombly, White River Valley
Head Coach: Mike Gaudette, White River Valley.
Assistant Coaches: Austin Gaudette & DJ Craven, White River Valley.
——
DIVISION III-IV GIRLS
North
Danyelle Pion, Lake Region
Brianna McLaughlin, Williamstown
Alexa Kosakowski, Oxbow
Emma Parkin, Oxbow
Fasika Parrott, Williamstown
Alex McFate, Rivendell
Felicia Poirier, Vergennes
Ava Marshia, Danville
Eliza Dwinell, Williamstown
Hazel Albee, BFA-Fairfax
Mychaela Watson, Peoples
Piper Mattsson, Northfield
Colleen Flinn, Danville
Kolby Nelson, Blue Mountain
Kiara Mack, Winooski
Head Coach: Lee Tourville, BFA-Fairfax.
Assistant Coach: Norm Lozier, BFA-Fairfax.
——
South
Julia Nystrom, Bellows Falls
Reese Perry, Windsor
Brittney Jackson, Otter Valley
Alice Keith, Otter Valley
Tiana Gallipo, MSJ
Isabell Lanfear, West Rutland
Hayley Goodwin, Mid Vermont Christian
Macey Smith, Thetford
Megan Cole, Proctor
Elliot Rupp, Windsor
Brooke Bishop, MSJ
Kimberly Cummings, Green Mountain
Peyton Richardson, Windsor
Anna Cyr, West Rutland
Hannah Landers, Leland & Gray
Head Coach: Carl Serrani, West Rutland.
Assistant Coach: Matt Serrani, West Rutland.
——
VBCA AWARDS
Tommy Finnell Service Award
Sofia Lozon
VBCA Media Award
Johnny Allen, Northeast Sports Network
VBCA Outstanding Official
Mike Orton & Alejandra Barrenechea
Hall of Fame
Shirley Bruso
The Stretch Gillam Award
TBA
Tristan Southworth Award
TBA
Players of the Year
TBA
——
DIVISION I-II MILESTOENS/AWARDS
1,000-Point Scorers
Jonah Cattaneo, Montpelier, 1,212
Khalon Taylor, South Burlington, 1,021
Andre Prunty, MSJ, 1014
Coaches’ Milestone Wins
200 Gary Geddes, Enosburg, 200
200 Kyle Wilson, Fair Haven, 200
500 Bob Prenevost, Fair Haven & Whitehall, 500
VBCA Coaches of the Year
D-I Boys: Ben Davis, St. Johnsbury
D-I Girls: Mark Pfaff, Mt. Mansfield
D-II Boys: Nick Foster, Montpelier
D-II Girls: Eric Berry, Lyndon
——
DIVISION III-IV MILESTONES AWARDS
1,000-Point Scorers
Kyle Carter, Rivendell, 1,080
Hayley Goodwin, Mid Vermont Christian, 1,986
Trevon Bradley, Winooski, 1,080
Maggie McKearin, Proctor, 1,345
Coaches’ Milestone Wins
Brian Rapanotti, Green Mountain, 100
Terry Merrow, Leland & Gray, 100
Chris Hudson, Twinfield, 100
Jason Brigham, Danville, 100
Sid Sweet, Williamstown, 200
VBCA Coaches of the Year
Girls D-III: Joe Houston, Lake Region
Boys D-IV: Mike Gaudette, White River Valley
