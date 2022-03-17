The rosters for the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s annual senior all-star game showcase, slated for Sunday at Champlain Valley Union High School, were unveiled on Thursday.

The Division III/IV girls and boys games will tip at 11 and 1 while the D-I/II contests are slated for 3 and 5 o’clock.

Among the plethora of area standouts filling up the all-star rosters, three local coaches were named VBCA coach of the year in their respective divisions, including St. Johnsbury’s Ben Davis, Lyndon’s Eric Berry and Lake Region’s Joe Houston.

Danville’s Colleen Flinn, a north all-star in the D-III/IV game, will also compete in the 3-point shooting contest.

In addition to the four all-star games, the celebration of high school basketball will also feature awards ceremonies, Hall of Fame inductions, and more.

Rosters and awards are listed below.

SENIOR GAME ALL-STAR ROSTERS

DIVISION I-II BOYS

North

Jackson Stanton, Lamoille

Jackson Miller, Colchester

Rashid Nikiema, Montpelier

Will Bruzzese, Montpelier

Thomas Price, Essex

Amari Fraser, Burlington

Thomas Demar, BFA-St. Albans

Colin Mathis, Milton

Cayde Micknak, North Country

Andrew Goodrich, Essex

Khalon Taylor South Burlington

Isaiah Terrell, Spaulding

Elvin Stowell, U-32

Sean Farrell, Mt. Mansfield

Jonah Cattaneo, Montpelier

Austin Giroux, North Country

Head Coach: Nick Foster, Montpelier.

Assistant Coach: Bill Bruzzese, Montpelier.

——

South

Trey Davine, Rutland

Tarin Prior, Hartford

Sam Mattocks, Brattleboro

Slade Postemski, Rutland

Andre Prunty, Mt. St. Joseph

Jack Coughlin, Rutland

Colby Garey-Wright, St. Johnsbury

Jacob Seaver, Hartford

Sam Begin, St. Johnsbury

Elijah Tucker-Bryant, Otter Valley

Brandon Eastman, Fair Haven

Henry Cogswell, Mt. Abraham

Madox Mathews, Burr and Burton

Fritz Hauser, St. Johnsbury

Jake Williams, Mt. St. Joseph

Head Coach: Dylan Baker, Burr and Burton.

Assistant Coach: Jim Johnston, Burr and Burton.

——

DIVISION I-II GIRLS

North

Paige Winter, Essex

Allison Bates, CVU

Cailey Appenzeller, Essex

Alexis Kittel, Enosburg

Heidi Tinker, Lamoille

Jada Diamond, Mt. Mansfield

Chloe Snipes, CVU

Emily Adams, Enosburg

Emilyrose Mercier, Essex

Ava MacDonough, Rice

Libby Westbrook, Burlington

Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon

Meadow Worthley, Mt. Mansfield

Emma Renaudette, Lyndon

Kyara Rutledge, St. Johnsbury

Emma Raelin, Harwood

Head Coach: Ute Otley, CVU.

Assistant Coach: Sofia Lozon, CVU.

——

South

Mercedes Rozzi, So. Burlington

Abigail Reen, Mt. Abraham

Kiarra McNary, Brattleboro

Laurel Baker, Burr & Burton

Greta Heldman, So. Burlington

Emma Tarleton, Woodstock

Autumn Lewis, Spaulding

Kathryn Moore, Rutland

Tegan Hoard, Fair Haven

Olivia Hogan, U-32

Olivia Shipley, Rutland

Samantha Donahue, Spaulding

Chloe Givens, Brattleboro

Beth Dobrich, Hartford

Head Coach: Nathan Bellomo, Rutland.

Assistant Coach: Kevin Bellomo, Rutland.

——

DIVISION III-IV BOYS

North

Adam King, Northfield

Blake Clark, Williamstown

Thomas Parrott, Williamstown

Riley Greene, BFA-Fairfax

Levi West, Randolph

Tim Ashley, Vergennes

Caiden Crawford-Stempel, Northfield

John Dennis, Blue Mountain

Carter Hill, Hazen

Carson Smit, Northfield

Andrew Lewis, Randolph

Preston Lilly, Northfield

Ethan Gilding, Blue Mountain

Dillon Brigham, Danville

Sharras McIver, Winooski

Head Coach: Jack Carrier, Williamstown.

Assistant Coaches: Tony Matz & Ethan Matz, Williamstown.

——

South

Tomasz Koc, Long Trail

Dominic Craven, White River Valley

Austin Tracy, White River Valley

Riley Eastman, Sharon Academy

Branden Rose, Green Mountain

Chris Pierce, Rivendell

Griff Briggs, Arlington

Kyle Carter, Rivendell

Everett Moshi, Green Mountain

Jon Terry, Bellows Falls

Kaleb Swett, Windsor

Jake Morse, Arlington

Owen LaRoss, Bellows Falls

Weston Trombly, White River Valley

Head Coach: Mike Gaudette, White River Valley.

Assistant Coaches: Austin Gaudette & DJ Craven, White River Valley.

——

DIVISION III-IV GIRLS

North

Danyelle Pion, Lake Region

Brianna McLaughlin, Williamstown

Alexa Kosakowski, Oxbow

Emma Parkin, Oxbow

Fasika Parrott, Williamstown

Alex McFate, Rivendell

Felicia Poirier, Vergennes

Ava Marshia, Danville

Eliza Dwinell, Williamstown

Hazel Albee, BFA-Fairfax

Mychaela Watson, Peoples

Piper Mattsson, Northfield

Colleen Flinn, Danville

Kolby Nelson, Blue Mountain

Kiara Mack, Winooski

Head Coach: Lee Tourville, BFA-Fairfax.

Assistant Coach: Norm Lozier, BFA-Fairfax.

——

South

Julia Nystrom, Bellows Falls

Reese Perry, Windsor

Brittney Jackson, Otter Valley

Alice Keith, Otter Valley

Tiana Gallipo, MSJ

Isabell Lanfear, West Rutland

Hayley Goodwin, Mid Vermont Christian

Macey Smith, Thetford

Megan Cole, Proctor

Elliot Rupp, Windsor

Brooke Bishop, MSJ

Kimberly Cummings, Green Mountain

Peyton Richardson, Windsor

Anna Cyr, West Rutland

Hannah Landers, Leland & Gray

Head Coach: Carl Serrani, West Rutland.

Assistant Coach: Matt Serrani, West Rutland.

——

VBCA AWARDS

Tommy Finnell Service Award

Sofia Lozon

VBCA Media Award

Johnny Allen, Northeast Sports Network

VBCA Outstanding Official

Mike Orton & Alejandra Barrenechea

Hall of Fame

Shirley Bruso

The Stretch Gillam Award

TBA

Tristan Southworth Award

TBA

Players of the Year

TBA

——

DIVISION I-II MILESTOENS/AWARDS

1,000-Point Scorers

Jonah Cattaneo, Montpelier, 1,212

Khalon Taylor, South Burlington, 1,021

Andre Prunty, MSJ, 1014

Coaches’ Milestone Wins

200 Gary Geddes, Enosburg, 200

200 Kyle Wilson, Fair Haven, 200

500 Bob Prenevost, Fair Haven & Whitehall, 500

VBCA Coaches of the Year

D-I Boys: Ben Davis, St. Johnsbury

D-I Girls: Mark Pfaff, Mt. Mansfield

D-II Boys: Nick Foster, Montpelier

D-II Girls: Eric Berry, Lyndon

——

DIVISION III-IV MILESTONES AWARDS

1,000-Point Scorers

Kyle Carter, Rivendell, 1,080

Hayley Goodwin, Mid Vermont Christian, 1,986

Trevon Bradley, Winooski, 1,080

Maggie McKearin, Proctor, 1,345

Coaches’ Milestone Wins

Brian Rapanotti, Green Mountain, 100

Terry Merrow, Leland & Gray, 100

Chris Hudson, Twinfield, 100

Jason Brigham, Danville, 100

Sid Sweet, Williamstown, 200

VBCA Coaches of the Year

Girls D-III: Joe Houston, Lake Region

Boys D-IV: Mike Gaudette, White River Valley

