The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association has unveiled its yearly awards and recognitions for the 2022-23 season. Girls and boys Dream Dozen —- which spotlights the top 12 non-seniors for both Division I/II and D-III/IV — and the senior game all-star rosters for the North and South teams, also separated by D-I/II and D-III/IV, have been released.
Nine local players earned Dream Dozen recognition, five on the boys’ side, while 17 area seniors (10 girls) will take the court one last time in their high school careers for the North-South all-star showdown.
The games and recognitions are slated for Saturday at Champlain Valley Union High School and will feature 26 local players in total. Out of the seven Vermont schools the Caledonian-Record covers — St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain — at least one student-athlete from each program will be represented during Saturday’s showcase.
The Division III/IV girls and boys senior games will tip at 11 and 1, while the D-I/II contests are slated for 3 and 5 o’clock.
The celebration of high school basketball will also feature award ceremonies, coach and player milestones, Hall of Fame inductions, a 3-point shooting contest, and more.
The full list below:
SENIOR GAME ALL-STAR ROSTERS
Division I/II Boys
North
Owen Pinaud, Mt. Mansfield
Austin Wheeler, Lyndon
Ryan Sweet, South Burlington
Alex Provost, Champlain Valley
Ronnie Riby-Williams, Montpelier
Devyn Gleason, Enosburg
Dylan Hamilton, Mt. Mansfield
Noah Earl, BFA-St. Albans
Sam Sweeney, Champlain Valley
Adam Bilodeau, Rice
Logan Vaughan, Champlain Valley
Jorden Driver, North Country
Seth Richards, BFA-St. Albans
Cooper Brueck, North Country
Charlie Dzingou, Burlington
Head Coach: Nick Foster, Montpelier
Assistant Coach: Bill Bruzzese, Montpelier
——
South
Cam Frost, Brattleboro
Owen Traynor, Mt. St. Joseph
Sawyer Ramey, Fair Haven
Cooper Diego, Spaulding
Eli Pockette, Rutland
Josh Brown, Essex
Sam Barber, Fair Haven
Tavarius Vance, Spaulding
Riley Severy, Spaulding
Tate Chamberlin, Brattleboro
Cole McAllister, Spaulding
Paul McGillion, Brattleboro
Penn Riney, Middlebury
Luke DelBianco, Rutland
Isaac Davis, Spaulding
Head Coach: Jason Coplan, Brattleboro
Assistant Coach: Luke Vadnais, Fair Haven
——
Division I/II Girls
North
Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region
Lauren-Kate Garceau, BFA-St. Albans
Yvonne Roberge, Spaulding
Kaylee Weaver, St. Johnsbury
Delaney Raymond, Lyndon
Emily Hutchins, Lamoille
Jill Rundle, Harwood
McKenzie Vincent, Missisquoi
Cora Nadeau, North Country
Cara Richardson, U-32
Sage MacAuley, Spaulding
Ella Reynolds, BFA-St. Albans
Gabrielle Spagnuolo-Chawla, Essex
Allison Fullem, Mt. Mansfield
Cherise Shamp, Mt. Mansfield
Lillian Kittredge, St. Johnsbury
Head Coach: Joe Houston, Lake Region
Assistant Coach: Mark Tinker, Lake Region
——
South
Mackenzie McLaughlin, Rutland
Brittney Love, Fair Haven
Maia Jensen, Mt. Abraham
Aleah Staley, South Burlington
Elena Politano, Otter Valley
Madison Gile, Mt. Abraham
Karsyn Bellomo, Rutland
Lucy Parker, Mt. Abraham
Cady Pitner, Middlebury
Elise Ayer, Champlain Valley
Grace Nostrant, Montpelier
Shelby Companion, Champlain Valley
Navaeh Camp, Burr and Burton
Alana Williams, Fair Haven
Addi Hunter, Champlain Valley
Miranda Hayes, South Burlington
Head Coach: Nathan Bellomo, Rutland
Assistant Coach: Kevin Bellomo, Rutland
——
Division III/IV Boys
North
Trevon Bradley, Winooski
Hassan Hassan, Winooski
Christian Young, Danville
Brady Donahue, Williamstown
Bryce Fontaine, BFA-Fairfax
Chase Lund, Oxbow
Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain
Chandler Follensbee, Peoples
Harry Molesworth, Rivendell
Tyler Rivard, Hazen
Elia Varisco, Richford
Jacob Gilman, Thetford
Sawyer Beck, Peoples
Ricky Fennimore, Blue Mountain
Daniel Surma, Winooski
Head Coach: David Demar, BFA-Fairfax
Assistant Coaches: Pat Greene, BFA-Fairfax; Al Maynard, BFA-Fairfax.
——
South
Maison Fortin, Windsor
Joel Roberts, Mid Vermont Christian
Marcus Lewis, Poultney
Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls
Declan McCullough, Woodstock
Tanner Gintof, Springfield
Joe McCray, Arlington
Cooper Jennings, Arlington
Roman Goeppner, Mid Vermont Christian
Eben Mosher, Green Mountain
Alex Parker-Jennings, Leland & Gray
Caleb Benjamin, Sharon
Vuk Zivovic, Grace Christian
Ty Dickerson, Long Trail
Jake Moore, Bellows Falls
Head Coach: Erva Barnes, Mid Vermont Christian
Assistant Coaches: Cade Paquette, Mid Vermont Christian; Jesse Roberts, Mid Vermont Christian
——
Division III/IV Girls
North
Alexis Christensen, Hazen
Laci Potter, Danville
Faith Benjamin, BFA-Fairfax
Ella Gillespie, Hazen
Emma Fadden, Richford
Isabel Humbert, Northfield
Kyra Bradford, Vergennes
Shelby Wells, Peoples
Parker Reeves, Stowe
Emma Courtemanche, Peoples
Finnley Jacobson, Vergennes
Paige Moorby, Northfield
Ryleigh Butler, Rivendell
Aubrey Fadden, Richford
Head Coach: Lee Tourville, BFA-Fairfax
Assistant Coaches: Norm Lozier, Northfield; Rob Korrow, Northfield
——
South
Lauren Joy, Blue Mountain
Jillian Barry, White River Valley
Ella Perreault, White River Valley
Hannah Welch, Poultney
Madison Mousley, Thetford
Riley Paul, Green Mountain
Emily Handley, Poultney
Noell Koslowsky, Oxbow
Arianna Coombs, West Rutland
Mallory Hogan, West Rutland
Skylar Thibodeau, Windsor
Sierra Martin, Williamstown
Keegan Tillotson, Blue Mountain
Norah Harper, Woodstock
Hannah Greenwood, Leland & Gray
Head Coach: Carl Serrani, West Rutland
Assistant Coach: Matt Serrani, West Rutland
——
VBCA BOYS DREAM DOZEN
Division I/II
Kyle Eaton, Champlain Valley
Drew Bessette, Rice
Carter Bruzzese, Montpelier
Carson Cody, Montpelier
Harry Geng, St. Johnsbury
Tucker Tharpe, Champlain Valley
Joe Buxton, Fair Haven
Rex Hauser, St. Johnsbury
Zach Davis, Colchester
Dezmond Krakowka, Mt. St. Joseph
Owen Eaton, Rice
Carter Thompson, Mt. Anthony
Division III/IV
Andrew Joncas, Danville
Carter Crossmon, Proctor
Brayden Russ, White River Valley
Jack Dickerson, Long Trail
Abel Goodwin, Mid Vermont Christian
Brendan Moodie, Hazen
Colby Dearborn, Bellows Falls
Ethan Davignon, Randolph
Jerrick Jacobs, Richford
Taj Stewart, Twinfield
Xavier Hill, Hazen
Boone Fahey, Thetford
——
VBCA GIRLS DREAM DOZEN
Division I/II
Sabine Brueck, North Country
Brooke’lyn Robinson, Lyndon
Anna Moser, Rutland
Hayden Wilkins, St. Johnsbury
Charlotte Jasmin, Hartford
Macie Stagner, Springfield
Bree McDonald, Burlington
Nylah Mitchell, Burlington
Marlie Bushey, Milton
Evie Pirie, Lamoille
Elyse MacDonough, Rice
Kelli Cieplicki, Rice
Division III/IV
Peyton Guay, West Rutland
Caitlyn Davison, Hazen
Sidney Herrington, Arlington
Isabel Greb, Proctor
Sydney Perry, Windsor
Sophia Rockwood, Windsor
Destiny Campbell, Williamstown
Tanner Drury, White River Valley
Addie Cadwell, Thetford
Ashlyn Rhodes, White River Valley
Kyrielle Deuso, Richford
Callie Spaulding, Green Mountain
——
VBCA AWARDS
Spalding Award: North Country girls, West Rutland girls, Winooski boys
Hall of Fame
Bill Callahan, Jeff Corey, Jim Corey
VBCA Media Award
Tom Haley, Rutland Herald
Tommy Finnell Service Award
TBA
Eric Ward Scholarship
TBA
Stretch Gillam Scholarship
TBA
VBCA Scholarships
TBA
Tristan Southworth Award
TBA
Mona Garona Sportsmanship Award
TBA
John Wooden Legacy Award
TBA
Players of the Year
TBA
Officials of the Year
TBA
——
DIVISION I-II MILESTONES/AWARDS
1,000-Point Scorers
Sawyer Ramey, Fair Haven, 1,348
Penn Riney, Middlebury, 1,001
Devyn Gleason, Enosburg, 1,011
Coaches’ Milestone Wins
Pete Peck, Springfield, 100
Mike Gaudette, Hartford/Mascoma/White River Valley, 200
VBCA Coaches of the Year
D-I Boys: Mike Osborne, Champlain Valley
D-I Girls: Nate Bellomo, Rutland
D-II Boys: Bob Prenevost, Fair Haven
D-II Girls: Sarah Roy, North Country
——
DIVISION III-IV MILESTONES AWARDS
1,000-Point Scorers
Maison Fortin, Windsor, 1,057
Peyton Guay, West Rutland, 1,281
Tyler Rivard, Hazen, 1,176
Shelby Wells, Peoples, 1,129
VBCA Coaches of the Year
Girls D-III: Kabray Rockwood, Windsor
Girls D-IV: Carl Serraini, West Rutland
Boys D-III: Evan Chadwick, Bellows Falls
Boys D-IV: Chris Cook, Blue Mountain
——
3-Point Shooting Contestants
D-I/D-II Boys
North
Devyn Gleason, Enosburg
Sam Sweeney, Champlain Valley
South
Sawyer Ramey, Fair Haven
Cooper Diego, Spaulding
D-I/D-II Girls
North
Cora Nadeau, North Country
Yvonne Roberge, Spaulding
South
Shelby Companion, Champlain Valley
Elena Politano, Otter Valley
D-III/D-IV Boys
North
Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain
Christian Young, Danville
South
Joel Roberts, Mid Vermont Christian
Vuk Zivovic, Grace Christian
D-III/D-IV Girls
North
TBD
TBD
South
Hannah Welch, Poultney
Madison Mousley, Thetford
