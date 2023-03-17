The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association has unveiled its yearly awards and recognitions for the 2022-23 season. Girls and boys Dream Dozen —- which spotlights the top 12 non-seniors for both Division I/II and D-III/IV — and the senior game all-star rosters for the North and South teams, also separated by D-I/II and D-III/IV, have been released.

Nine local players earned Dream Dozen recognition, five on the boys’ side, while 17 area seniors (10 girls) will take the court one last time in their high school careers for the North-South all-star showdown.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.