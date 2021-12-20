LYNDONVILLE — Delaney Gross of Hartford High School in White River Junction committed to play for the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon volleyball program.
Gross, a 5-foot-7 setter, played four years of varsity volleyball for Mid-Vermont Christian Academy in White River Junction. She was a three-time All-State selection by the Vermont Youth Volleyball Association. As a senior, Gross was a team captain and was named her team’s most valuable player and offensive player of the year. She was also selected to play in the All-Vermont Senior Showcase.
Gross was also active on the club volleyball circuit, competing with Fusion Volleyball Club for four years. She was captain of Fusion’s Premier Team in 2020.
Lyndon volleyball coach Alex Postpischil expects Gross to make an impact with the Hornets. “Her setting experience will help us continue to grow and compete. Her club experience will help her transition to the collegiate game and be a team leader. She brings an energy that will enhance our competitive ability in tough matches.”
Gross is the first member of Lyndon’s Fall 2022 recruiting class.
