Vermont Area H.S. Basketball Tournament Pairings

Danville topples visiting Northfield in a Vermont high school basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

VERMONT H.S. BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS

Area Matchups for the opening two rounds, as released by the Vermont Principals’ Association on Monday.

BOYS

DIVISION I

First Round

Tuesday

No. 13 Burlington (1-6) at No. 4 St. Johnsbury (5-2), 6

Quarterfinal

Friday

No. 12 Burr and Burton-No. 5 Champlain Valley winner vs. Burlington-St. J winner, 6

——

DIVISION II

First Round

Wednesday

No. 12 Lake Region (3-5) at No. 5 Fair Haven (6-2), 6

No. 10 Lyndon (3-3) at No. 7 Lamoille (4-1), 6

Friday

No. 16 Woodstock-Mill River winner (0-7) at No. 1 North Country (7-0), 6

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Lake Region-Fair Haven winner vs. No. 13 Mt. Abraham-No. 4 Milton winner, 2

Lyndon-Lamoille winner vs. No. 15 Harwood-No. 2 Montpelier winner, 2

Monday

No. 9 Middlebury-No. 8 U-32 winner vs. Woodstock/Mill River-North Country winner, 6

——

DIVISION III

First Round

Wednesday

No. 15 Stowe (1-6) at No. 2 Hazen (7-2), 6

Quarterfinal

Saturday

No. 10 Peoples-No. 7 Enosburg winner vs. Stowe-Hazen winner, 2

——

DIVISION IV

First Round

No. 1 Danville (8-0), bye

Wednesday

No. 9 Arlington (2-3) at No. 8 Blue Mountain (2-2), 6

Quarterfinal

Saturday

Arlington-Blue Mountain winner at No. 1 Danville (8-0), 2

——

GIRLS

DIVISION I

First Round

Tuesday

No. 9 St. Johnsbury (3-6) at No. 8 South Burlington (3-6), 6

Quarterfinal

Friday

St. Johnsbury-South Burlington winner at No. 1 Champlain Valley (9-0), 6

——

DIVISION II

First Round

Tuesday

No. 12 Mt. Abraham (1-7) at No. 5 Lyndon (4-3), 6

No. 15 Mill River (1-6) at No. 2 North Country (6-2), 6

Quarterfinals

Friday

Mt. Abraham-Lyndon winner vs. No. 13 Lamoille-No. 4 Spaulding winner, 6

Saturday

No. 10 Burr and Burton-No. 7 Middlebury winner vs. Mill River-North Country winner, 2

——

DIVISION III

First Round

No. 1 Lake Region (9-0), bye

Quarterfinal

Saturday

No. 9 Bellows Falls-No. 8 Otter Valley winner at No. 1 Lake Region (9-0), 2

——

DIVISION IV

First Round

Tuesday

No. 9 Hazen (3-6) at No. 8 Mt. St. Joseph (4-5), 6

No. 13 Blue Mountain (0-4) at No. 4 Danville (6-2), 6

Quarterfinals

Friday

Hazen-MSJ winner at No. 1 West Rutland (9-0), 6

Saturday

No. 12 Craftsbury-No. 5 Rivendell winner vs. Blue Mountain-Danville winner, time TBD

