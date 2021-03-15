Vermont Area H.S. Basketball Tournament Pairings

VERMONT H.S. BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS
Area Matchups for the opening two rounds, as released by the Vermont Principals’ Association on Monday.
BOYS
DIVISION I
First Round
Tuesday
No. 13 Burlington (1-6) at No. 4 St. Johnsbury (5-2), 6
Quarterfinal
Friday
No. 12 Burr and Burton-No. 5 Champlain Valley winner vs. Burlington-St. J winner, 6
——
DIVISION II
First Round
Wednesday
No. 12 Lake Region (3-5) at No. 5 Fair Haven (6-2), 6
No. 10 Lyndon (3-3) at No. 7 Lamoille (4-1), 6
Friday
No. 16 Woodstock-Mill River winner (0-7) at No. 1 North Country (7-0), 6
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Lake Region-Fair Haven winner vs. No. 13 Mt. Abraham-No. 4 Milton winner, 2
Lyndon-Lamoille winner vs. No. 15 Harwood-No. 2 Montpelier winner, 2
Monday
No. 9 Middlebury-No. 8 U-32 winner vs. Woodstock/Mill River-North Country winner, 6
——
DIVISION III
First Round
Wednesday
No. 15 Stowe (1-6) at No. 2 Hazen (7-2), 6
Quarterfinal
Saturday
No. 10 Peoples-No. 7 Enosburg winner vs. Stowe-Hazen winner, 2
——
DIVISION IV
First Round
No. 1 Danville (8-0), bye
Wednesday
No. 9 Arlington (2-3) at No. 8 Blue Mountain (2-2), 6
Quarterfinal
Saturday
Arlington-Blue Mountain winner at No. 1 Danville (8-0), 2
——
GIRLS
DIVISION I
First Round
Tuesday
No. 9 St. Johnsbury (3-6) at No. 8 South Burlington (3-6), 6
Quarterfinal
Friday
St. Johnsbury-South Burlington winner at No. 1 Champlain Valley (9-0), 6
——
DIVISION II
First Round
Tuesday
No. 12 Mt. Abraham (1-7) at No. 5 Lyndon (4-3), 6
No. 15 Mill River (1-6) at No. 2 North Country (6-2), 6
Quarterfinals
Friday
Mt. Abraham-Lyndon winner vs. No. 13 Lamoille-No. 4 Spaulding winner, 6
Saturday
No. 10 Burr and Burton-No. 7 Middlebury winner vs. Mill River-North Country winner, 2
——
DIVISION III
First Round
No. 1 Lake Region (9-0), bye
Quarterfinal
Saturday
No. 9 Bellows Falls-No. 8 Otter Valley winner at No. 1 Lake Region (9-0), 2
——
DIVISION IV
First Round
Tuesday
No. 9 Hazen (3-6) at No. 8 Mt. St. Joseph (4-5), 6
No. 13 Blue Mountain (0-4) at No. 4 Danville (6-2), 6
Quarterfinals
Friday
Hazen-MSJ winner at No. 1 West Rutland (9-0), 6
Saturday
No. 12 Craftsbury-No. 5 Rivendell winner vs. Blue Mountain-Danville winner, time TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.